RNA Interference Therapy Competitive Landscape Research 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 40+ Companies and 90+ Drugs - Collaborations, Acquisitions, and Licensing Deals

The "RNA Interference Therapy - Competitive Landscape 2026" report offers an in-depth analysis of over 40 companies and more than 90 drugs within the RNA Interference Therapy sector. This comprehensive document evaluates therapeutics based on product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type, while also highlighting inactive pipeline products worldwide.

RNA interference (RNAi) acts as a crucial mechanism for gene silencing, employing small RNA guides for sequence-specific mRNA degradation. Developed initially from C. elegans, RNAi therapeutics provide promising alternative treatment options, especially where conventional drug technologies such as small-molecule drugs and monoclonal antibodies face challenges. This makes RNAi a potential game-changer in drug development, especially in addressing mutational resistance in infectious diseases.

RNAi therapies utilize small RNA duplexes, including miRNA mimics, siRNAs, shRNAs, and dsiRNAs, each with ongoing clinical trials. Key focus areas of RNAi include managing toxicity, efficacy, and delivery, given that improper target recognition or immunogenic effects can pose risks.

While RNAi technology progresses rapidly, complexities in its mechanism still require research. Nevertheless, its transformative impact on functional genomics and potential in therapeutic interventions is clear, especially for conditions related to viral infections, including studies on SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2.

Latest Developments

In February 2026, SanegeneBio announced a global licensing agreement with Genentech to advance one of its RNAi programs using their proprietary platform, granting Genentech global rights for development and commercialization.

In September 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals inked a collaboration with Novartis for ARO-SNCA, targeting alpha-synuclein for synucleinopathies like Parkinson's Disease, leveraging Arrowhead's TRiMT platform.

In March 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals expanded its partnership with Medison Pharma to cover multiple regions beyond Israel, aiming to provide access to innovative RNAi therapies.

Multiple collaborations with various corporate entities reflect the active and evolving landscape in RNAi therapeutic development, focusing on diseases like chronic hepatitis B, severe CNS conditions, and complement-mediated diseases.

RNA Interference Therapy: Company and Product Profiles

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: A pioneer in RNAi therapeutics, offering innovative treatments like Patisiran and Inclisiran for conditions like amyloidosis and hypercholesterolemia.

A pioneer in RNAi therapeutics, offering innovative treatments like Patisiran and Inclisiran for conditions like amyloidosis and hypercholesterolemia. Lumasiran: Marketed as OXLUMO, this RNAi therapeutic targets hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) for treating primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), with regulatory nods from FDA and EMA.

Marketed as OXLUMO, this RNAi therapeutic targets hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) for treating primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), with regulatory nods from FDA and EMA. Cemdisiran: An investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 complement pathway, undergoing Phase III trials for conditions such as PNH and Myasthenia Gravis.

An investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 complement pathway, undergoing Phase III trials for conditions such as PNH and Myasthenia Gravis. Key Commercial Developments: The report details collaborations, acquisitions, and licensing deals pivotal to RNAi therapeutic landscape evolution, offering a comparative arena assessment by therapy, stage, and technology.

Companies Featured

Silence Therapeutics

Janssen Research & Development

Eli Lilly and Company

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Sylentis

Sirnaomics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Suzhou Ribo Life Science

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Suzhou Ribo Life Science

Vir Biotechnology

Arbutus Biopharma

Silenseed

OliX Pharmaceuticals

Bio-Path Holdings

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



RNA Interference Therapy: Overview

Causes

Types

Application

Limitation

Approved Therapies

RNA Interference Therapy - Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

RNA Interference Therapy Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

RNA Interference Therapy: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

Lumasiran

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

RNA Interference Therapy: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

Cemdisiran

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

ALN-6400

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

ADARx Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

ADX-850

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Avidity Biosciences

Company Overview

AOC 1086

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

RNA Interference Therapy- Unmet needs



RNA Interference Therapy - Market drivers and barriers



Appendix

