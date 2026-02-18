TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 18+ Companies and 20+ Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TIGIT Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents in-depth insights into more than 18 companies and over 20 drugs within this emerging therapeutic area. The assessment examines therapeutics by product type, stage of development, route of administration, and molecular design, shedding light on inactive pipeline products globally.
TIGIT, identified as a promising immunotherapeutic target, plays a crucial role in immune checkpoint regulation. The potential of TIGIT-blockade as a therapeutic approach in cancer treatment has gained momentum, notably through combination therapies. Clinical trials are actively investigating the efficacy of these inhibitors, emphasizing recent advancements in immuno-oncology.
Key Company Profiles and Drug Developments
BeiGene
BeiGene focuses on creating innovative, affordable medicines. With a 40+ candidate pipeline, the company aims to improve global access to treatments, aspiring to reach two billion more patients by 2030. Their leading TIGIT-inhibitor, Ociperlimab, binds to TIGIT with high specificity, blocking interactions crucial for tumor cell suppression.
Bio-Thera Solutions
As a front-runner in biopharmaceutical innovation, Bio-Thera Solutions targets cancer, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases. Using the IDEAL platform, BAT6005 emerged as a notable monoclonal antibody with preserved IgG1 ADCC functions, marking a significant stride in TIGIT-inhibition strategies.
The competitive landscape for TIGIT inhibitors is poised for growth with key pharmaceuticals like BeiGene's Ociperlimab.
Analytical Perspective
- The report offers a commercial analysis, examining collaboration, licensing, and acquisition trends.
- A comparative clinical assessment explores products by development stage and administration route.
Report Assessment
- Company Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Examination
- Inactive Drugs Evaluation
- Assessment of Unmet Needs
Key Questions Addressed
- The number of companies and drugs in TIGIT inhibitor development.
- Stage-wise emerging drug count for TIGIT inhibitors.
- Current and prospective collaborations, mergers, and acquisition impacts.
- Innovations targeting the limitations of existing therapies.
- Ongoing clinical studies and their statuses.
- Key designations for emerging drugs.
Leading Players
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BeiGene
- Arcus Biosciences
- iTeos Therapeutics
- Compugen
Noteworthy Products
- Vibostolimab
- BMS 986442
- Ociperlimab
- BAT6005
- EOS 448
- Etigilimab
- DOMVanalimab
