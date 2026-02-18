Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 50+ Companies and 60+ Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Checkpoint Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers extensive insights into over 50 companies and 60 drugs within the checkpoint inhibitors space. This comprehensive analysis highlights therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, alongside a focus on inactive pipeline products.
Geographical Coverage: Global
Immune checkpoint inhibitors play a pivotal role in cancer treatment by enhancing the immune system's ability to target cancer cells. These inhibitors work by blocking checkpoint proteins like CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1, which can prevent T cells from attacking cancer cells. The report covers inhibitors such as CTLA-4, which enhances immune responses, PD-1 inhibitors preventing immune suppression, and PD-L1 inhibitors helping the immune system recognize cancer.
Checkpoint inhibitors enhance the immune response against various cancers such as melanoma, lung cancer, and kidney cancer. However, they are not without potential side effects, as immune-related adverse events (irAEs) may occur due to heightened immune activity.
Recent advancements in checkpoint inhibitors include notable industry activities. In February 2025, Genome & Company partnered with Ellipses Pharma for GENA-104, targeting CNTN4. Helix BioPharma Corp. acquired LR 09 from Laevoroc Immunology AG in November 2024. OncoC4, Inc. dosed its first patient in ONC-841-002 trial in August 2024, evaluating ONC-841 for solid tumors. The FDA cleared OncoC4's IND application for ONC-841 in April 2024, while Mozart Therapeutics began clinical trials for MTX-101 in June 2024.
Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
- Bristol Myers Squibb/ Ono Pharmaceuticals: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is a leader in biopharmaceuticals, emphasizing innovative cancer therapies. Its renowned product, Opdivo, harnesses the body's immune system to combat cancer. Opdivo has significant global approval, showcasing BMS's expertise in immuno-oncology.
- Genentech: As part of Roche, Genentech pioneered biotech industry advancements. It developed Atezolizumab (Tecentriq), targeting PD-L1 to bolster immune responses against cancer. Approved for multiple cancer types, it exemplifies Genentech's strong R&D focus.
Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
- OncoC4: A clinical-stage enterprise focused on cutting-edge cancer immunotherapies. Their promising product, ONC-841, antagonizes SIGLEC10 to activate immune responses against tumors.
- Kyowa Kirin: Kyowa Kirin's affiliate, Boundless Bio, explores therapies targeting extrachromosomal DNA, pioneering treatments like BBI-355 for oncogene-amplified tumors, signifying innovation in cancer therapeutics.
- Transcode Therapeutics, Inc: Focusing on RNA-based cancer therapy, Transcode's TTX-siPDL1 is an RNAi therapeutic reducing PD-L1 expression, enhancing immune system attack on resistant tumors.
Analytical Perspective
The report offers depth on collaborations, licensing, and acquisition trends, elaborating on company interactions and market analysis, vital for understanding the competitive landscape of checkpoint inhibitors. Detailed assessments cover therapeutic and pipeline profiles, unmet needs, and provide vital industry insights.
Key Players include CanBas Co. Ltd, Boundless Bio, OncoC4, and Transcode Therapeutics, with key products like CBP 501, BBI-355, ONC-841, and TTX siPDL1 marking advancements in the field.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Checkpoint Inhibitors: Overview
- Introduction
- Classification
- Risk factors
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Checkpoint Inhibitors - Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Checkpoint Inhibitors Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Checkpoint Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
Bristol Myers Squibb/ Ono Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
Opdivo
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Checkpoint Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Company Name
- Company Overview
Drug Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
CanBas Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
CBP 501
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
OncoC4
- Company Overview
ONC-841
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Company Name
- Company Overview
Product Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Checkpoint Inhibitors- Unmet needs
Checkpoint Inhibitors - Market drivers and barriers
Appendix
Companies Featured
- CanBas Co. Ltd
- Boundless Bio
- Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc
- Pharos I&BT Co
- Virion Therapeutics
- OncoC4
- Transcode Therapeutics, inc
