BarclayHedge Names New Silver Income Fund a Top Performer

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- New Silver, a technology-driven private lender focused on residential real estate investment financing, has been featured in BarclayHedge’s 2025 yearly performance rankings. The New Silver Income Fund ranked #4 in the Fixed Income – Asset-Backed Loans category.

BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions, provides independent performance rankings across 39 hedge fund categories. The rankings are widely recognized within the investment community as a benchmark for evaluating performance across a broad spectrum of alternative investment strategies. The Fixed Income – Asset-Backed Loans category includes funds that focus on debt investments secured by underlying assets, such as residential real estate loans.

“This ranking reinforces the trust our investors place in us and validates the performance of our asset-backed lending strategy,” said Kirill Bensonoff, CEO and Co-Founder of New Silver. “From day one, we set out to combine data-driven underwriting with institutional-grade risk management to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

The New Silver Income Fund invests in residential transition loans. The fund reports a 12% preferred return paid monthly and targets total annual income between 12% and 14%, subject to fund performance. The fund permits quarterly redemptions and does not impose a lockup period. Participation is limited to accredited investors, and retirement accounts such as 401(k)s and IRAs are accepted.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission - helping to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient and flexible capital to real estate investors. New Silver uses data and technology to provide their clients with fast approvals and certainty of execution while maintaining high-touch customer service to wow them across the entirety of their journey. The growing company is headquartered in CT, with a global presence. New Silver is driven by their goal to be the fastest lender in the US, so they move quickly, but carefully. Innovation is the name of the game and no idea is too out of the box for them because their motto is: Financing Outside The Box. For more information please visit www.newsilver.com

Contact

Carmel Woodman

Content & PR Manager

carmel@newsilver.com

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com