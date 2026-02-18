Scripps appoints VP, network sports and client partnerships to connect advertisers with sports portfolio

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has named Oliver Gray vice president, network sports and client partnerships, effective immediately, adding a proven sports sponsorship and advertising leader to fuel growth across its expanding sports and entertainment platforms.

Gray will lead efforts to connect national advertisers with Scripps’ platforms – including its rapidly growing sports portfolio – and will work closely across Scripps’ network sales and Scripps Sports teams to develop integrated brand partnerships that deepen client relationships and drive revenue. He reports to Brian Norris, Scripps executive vice president and chief revenue officer, and is based in New York.





“Oliver brings a strong track record of driving revenue growth across television and digital, with deep expertise across sports and streaming,” said Norris. “His vision for translating fandom into meaningful business results will help advertisers tap into Scripps’ premium sports and entertainment portfolio in powerful new ways.”

Gray brings more than 15 years of success in sports sponsorship and national media advertising sales. Most recently, as head of East Coast sales and partnerships at digital sports media company Overtime, he led a sales team to exceed revenue goals, securing new business from national brands including Dunkin, Hershey, Delta, DraftKings, Coca-Cola and The Home Depot.

Previously, Gray helped lead Amazon’s sales and marketing partnership with the National Football League (NFL) for “Thursday Night Football.” His career spans digital sales and marketing leadership positions with CNN, Discovery Communications and TV Guide Network. He also served as The Slate Group’s dedicated representative for Magna, Mediavest, Starcom and other agencies.

Gray holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. He is also engaged in community service as founder of Project Come Up and as a volunteer with iMentor.



Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, rebecca.mccarter@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76777d55-06fd-492f-aae9-3ff04b637ebb