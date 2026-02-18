CTLA-4 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 40+ Companies and 50+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CTLA-4 Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of more than 40 companies and over 50 drugs within the CTLA-4 inhibitors competitive landscape. It covers therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, while also highlighting inactive pipeline products. Geographically, the report provides a global outlook on the cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen-4 (CTLA-4) inhibitors landscape.

CTLA-4 is a major negative regulator of T cell activation. Inhibiting this negative regulation boosts adaptive immunity, showing efficacy in multiple cancer models. CTLA-4 inhibitors are vital in cancer immunotherapy, often working synergistically with other treatments to enhance anti-tumor responses.

The report encompasses a detailed commercial assessment of drugs and key collaborations, including licensing, acquisitions, and industry partnerships. It provides a thorough analysis of unmet needs, pipeline assessments, and strategic partnerships within the CTLA-4 inhibitors market.

In March 2023, Molecular Templates, Inc. received FDA clearance to proceed with clinical testing of its MT-8421 ETB program targeting CTLA-4 for patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors. Initial data displayed promise in immune regulation.

In October 2022, the FDA approved the CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitor tremelimumab for use in a combination immunotherapy regimen for hepatocellular cancer.

As of August 2022, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals and TRACON Pharmaceuticals obtained FDA approval for a Phase 1/2 clinical study of YH001 with envafolimab and doxorubicin for sarcoma patients.

Akeso, Inc. gained approval for its bi-specific antibody, Cadonilimab (AK104), from China's NMPA in June 2022, targeting cervical cancer patients with prior chemotherapy exposure.

Xencor, Inc. presented promising Phase 2 study results of vudalimab in prostate cancer patients, with some achieving stable disease status as of November 2022.

In January 2022, Vetigenics revealed preclinical data supporting their canine anti-CTLA4 antibody for cancer treatment in dogs, showcasing effective immune response stimulation.

Bristol Myers Squibb : Known for their product, Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody targeting CTLA-4, approved for melanoma therapy and expanding across multiple tumor types.

: Known for their product, Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody targeting CTLA-4, approved for melanoma therapy and expanding across multiple tumor types. Alphamab Oncology : Their bispecific antibody KN046 is progressing through clinical trials in multiple tumor types, with promising survival data.

: Their bispecific antibody KN046 is progressing through clinical trials in multiple tumor types, with promising survival data. Innovent Biologics : Developing IBI-310 for various cancers, currently in Phase III trials for hepatocellular carcinoma treatment.

: Developing IBI-310 for various cancers, currently in Phase III trials for hepatocellular carcinoma treatment. Agenus : Focuses on botensilimab, showing responses in previously resistant tumors, advancing through Phase 2 trials for multiple cancers.

: Focuses on botensilimab, showing responses in previously resistant tumors, advancing through Phase 2 trials for multiple cancers. Harbour BioMed: Their innovative product Porustobart has shown promising results in Phase I trials for several solid tumors.

Innovent Biologics, Alphamab Oncology, Agenus

Harbour BioMed, AstraZeneca, Alpine Immune Sciences

Henlix Biotech, DotBio, TrueBinding

Ocean Biomedical, Xencor, Molecular Templates

Akeso, Inc., TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals

KN046, IBI-310, Botensilimab, Porustobart

Tremelimumab, Davoceticept, HLX-13

DB-002, IMT-400, OCX 909

Vudalimab, MT-8421, AK104, YH001

Innovent Biologics

Alphamab Oncology

Agenus

Harbour BioMed

AstraZeneca

Alpine Immune Sciences

Henlix Biotech

DotBio

TrueBinding

Ocean Biomedical

Xencor

Molecular Templates

Akeso, Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals

