The Musée de l’ingéniosité J. Armand Bombardier launches an inspiring digital comic strip about home grown perseverance and innovation!

VALCOURT, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Musée de l’ingéniosité J. Armand Bombardier is proud to announce the official launch of Gliding on Snow: One Man’s Dream, an original digital comic strip that traces the inspiring journey of Joseph-Armand Bombardier, inventor of the Ski-Doo® snowmobile and a leading figure in Canadian innovation.

Through an immersive universe, this digital comic strip transports readers to early 20th-century Quebec and recounts the trials, tribulations and perseverance of a young inventor driven by a dream bigger than himself. This deeply human story, rooted in our collective memory but never told in this way before, is brought to life in this work.

"We may know the inventor, but we're not as familiar with the man behind the journey. This comic strip lets us revisit our history in an entirely new way, highlighting the perseverance, doubts and determination that shaped Joseph-Armand Bombardier. It's a story that speaks to young people and adults alike, because it brings us back to what's essential: believing in your ideas and never giving up," says Raphaël Bourgeois, the Museum’s Co-Director, Collections and Exhibitions.

The project was developed with the support of Digital Museums Canada, an investment program managed by the Canadian Museum of History, enabling the Museum to develop an accessible, innovative digital work that is consistent with its mission to promote Quebec's heritage and ingenuity.

The creative agency Akufen was responsible for the interactive design, storytelling and development of the comic strip.

"We loved the idea of creating an interactive illustrated work from the outset. The premise of promoting ingenuity among young people and inspiring them to invent things struck a chord with us, as they are a curious and brilliant audience for whom we love to create. Several members of our team took turns managing, designing and developing the project, in addition to the exceptional collaborators who worked with us on the script (Pascal Henrard) and illustrations (Simon Leclerc). It is an honour to be able to contribute to raising awareness of this legendary figure in Quebec history through this interactive work, and we are very proud of the result!" shares Anne-Marie Archambault, Director of Storytelling and Strategy.

Premiered during Les Mordus de l’Hiver, a winter event organised by the Museum, the comic strip is now available free of charge to the general public in digital format. It is also intended as a practical educational tool for schools, particularly with regard to academic perseverance, Quebec and Canadian history and entrepreneurship.

The digital comic strip is now available at glidingonsnow.com.

About the Musée de l’ingéniosité J. Armand Bombardier

Located in Valcourt, in the Eastern Townships region, the Musée de l’ingéniosité J. Armand Bombardier demonstrates to visitors that creativity, ingenuity, invention and innovation are within everyone's reach! The museum strives to inspire future generations and fulfil a cultural and educational mission. For more information (including admission fees and opening hours), visit the Museum's website.

About Digital Museums Canada

Managed by the Canadian Museum of History, the Digital Museums Canada investment program helps build digital capacity in museums and heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations across Canada, offering unique access to diverse stories and experiences.

About Akufen

Akufen is a Montreal-based studio of digital artists, strategists, and developers with nearly 20 years of creative expertise. The team supports brands and organizations in developing and evolving their identity, and creates impactful digital experiences.

For information, interviews and photos: Media kit: https://museebombardier.com/en/media-kit/



