Cancer Vaccines Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 250+ Companies and 300+ Drugs - Collaborations and Licensing by Key Players Like Moderna, Merck, and IO Biotech

This report offers in-depth insights into over 250 companies and more than 300 drugs within the cancer vaccines sector, examining therapeutics by product type, stage, administration route, and molecule type. It also discusses the inactive pipeline products in this field.

Cancer vaccines have emerged as a transformative addition to cancer immunotherapy, a field that has brought significant hopes in cancer treatment. While immunotherapy has worked marvelously for some, not all cancers respond effectively. Cancer vaccines differ from antibody-based therapies, focusing on boosting anti-tumor immunity and balancing the interaction between tumor cells and the patient's immune system.

This report provides a commercial analysis of collaboration activities, licensing, and acquisition trends within cancer vaccines, alongside a detailed landscape of therapies and companies driving innovations forward.

Preventive and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

Cancer vaccines can be either preventive or therapeutic. Personalized vaccines tailor to individual tumor types and patients, offering promise in curative treatments. Preventive vaccines, like those against Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), are proven to reduce cancers linked to these viruses. The FDA in the U.S. has approved such vaccines, enhancing the therapeutic options available. For therapeutic vaccines, distinct categories include cellular, viral vector, or molecular-integrated vaccines, with efficacy boosted through optimal vaccine formulation and adjuvant administration.

Delivery Strategies

Crafting an effective delivery platform for cancer vaccines remains challenging. Various strategies, now in preclinical or clinical trial stages, include bacterial and viral vector-based, dendritic cell-based, and biomaterial-based systems, each with unique pros and cons.

Combinatorial Cancer Vaccine Therapy

The diverse platforms in cancer vaccines allow for combinatorial therapy when used with other treatments like adoptive cell transfer, therapeutic antibodies, and immune-modulating antibodies. These multi-modal approaches leverage both innate and adaptive immune responses for improved patient outcomes.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Personalis, Inc. and Moderna signed an agreement to continue utilizing the Personalis NeXT Platform for clinical studies on an investigational personalized vaccine developed with Merck.

January 2023 saw GreenLight Biosciences and EpiVax enter a partnership to commercialize personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccines.

IO Biotech and Merck extended a collaboration in November 2022 to evaluate IO Biotech's IO102-IO103 with KEYTRUDA in patients undergoing tumor resections.

Moderna and Merck announced in October 2022 a joint development of personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with KEYTRUDA for melanoma treatment in a Phase II trial.

NEC OncoImmunity and VAXIMM AG agreed in March 2022 for NEC to acquire VAXIMM's neoantigen program assets, facilitating rapid production and delivery of T-cell cancer vaccines.

Key Company Profiles

Dendreon Corporation: Known for Provenge (sipuleucel-T), a prostate cancer immunotherapy leveraging the Dendreon Cassette Technology.

Merck & Co., Inc.: A leader in pharmaceuticals, including the H101 vaccine, effective against multiple HPV-induced diseases and cancers.

Emerging Companies and Products

OSE Immunotherapeutics : Developers of Tedopi, a neo-epitope cancer vaccine for lung cancer.

: Developers of Tedopi, a neo-epitope cancer vaccine for lung cancer. IO Biotech : Innovators of IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1 in cancer immunotherapy.

: Innovators of IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1 in cancer immunotherapy. PDS Biotech: Focused on PDS0101, a vaccine targeting HPV-positive cancers.

