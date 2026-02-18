CAR T - Cell Therapy Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 250+ Companies and 500+ Drugs - Key Opportunities Lie in Targeting Hematologic Malignancies

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T - Cell Therapy - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the CAR T-Cell Therapy landscape, covering insights from over 250 companies and 500 drugs. It evaluates therapeutics by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and highlights inactive pipeline products globally.

CAR T-cells fuse proteins from monoclonal antibodies and T-cell receptor domains, incorporating antigen-binding domains from antibody variable domains, TCR chain signaling domains, and additional costimulatory domains. Since their inception in 1989, CAR T-cells have evolved through four generations, each enhancing therapeutic efficiency and production capabilities.

The rapid generation of tumor-specific T-cells, minimal autoimmunity risk, and active engagement in both CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells underscore CAR T-cells' advantages. However, the emergence of tumor resistance to a single antigen and expression overlap between tumor and normal tissues pose challenges, particularly for solid tumors.

Industry Analysis

CAR T-Cell Therapy continues to witness significant collaboration and commercialization efforts across the industry. Key players including Kite Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, and JW Therapeutics are at the forefront, with pioneering therapies like KTE-X19, Abecma, and Relmacabtagene autoleucel.

Kite Pharma received EU and US approvals for Tecartus (KTE-X19). Bristol Myers Squibb advances Abecma, a therapy pioneering BCMA targeting for multiple myeloma, across the EU and US markets. JW Therapeutics leads in China with Relmacabtagene autoleucel, the first Category 1 biologics-approved CAR-T product, serving significant unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Pipeline Therapies and Market Outlook

CAR T-Cell Therapy is expanding its pipeline with innovations by companies like CARsgen, Cartesian Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics. Focused efforts on hematologic and solid tumors reflect optimism for reshaping treatment paradigms. Notable pipeline products include zevorcabtagene autoleucel, Descartes-11, and AUTO8.

CARsgen is advancing zevor-cel for multiple myeloma treatment, while Cartesian's Descartes-11 aims for mRNA-engineered CARs with therapeutic precision. Autolus's AUTO8, targeting BCMA and CD19, promises enhanced efficacy for multiple myeloma.

Conclusion

With robust collaborations and groundbreaking therapies, the CAR T-Cell Therapy landscape is poised for transformative cancer treatment solutions. The ongoing advancements invite further innovation in targeting precision and overcoming current therapeutic limitations, setting the stage for a thriving future in global cancer care.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



CAR T - Cell Therapy: Overview

Introduction

Mechanism of Action

Application

Limitation

Approved Therapies

CAR T - Cell Therapy-Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

CAR T - Cell Therapy Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

CAR T - Cell Therapy: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



JW Therapeutics

Company Overview

Relmacabtagene autoleucel

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Registered)

Comparative Analysis

CARsgen

Company Overview

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Cartesian Therapeutics

Company Overview

Descartes 011

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Autolus Therapeutics

Company Overview

AUTO-8

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Sana Biotechnology

Company Overview

SG299

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

CAR T - Cell Therapy - Unmet needs



CAR T - Cell Therapy- Market drivers and barriers



Companies Featured

Cartesian Therapeutics

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Juventas Cell Therapy

Novartis

Poseida Therapeutics

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology

JW Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Gracell Bio

Mustang Bio

Servier

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Kecellitics Biotech Company Ltd

Gilead sciences

Miltenyi Biotec

Nanjing KAEDI Biotech

Liminatus Pharma

Yake Biotechnology

AffyImmune Therapeutics

Fundamenta Therapeutics

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Allogene Therapeutics

Celyad Oncology

Maxcyte

Sorrento Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Sorrento Therapeutics

Shanghai GeneChem Co., Ltd.

Sensei Biotherapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics

Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Eutilex/Utilities

Precigen, Inc.

Miltenyi Biomedicine

Wugen

WindMIL Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics

CiMaas

Catamaran Bio

Innate Pharma

Healios

Chimeric Therapeutics

ONK Therapeutics

Neukio Biotherapeutics

Exacis Biotherapeutics

Editas Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12s2go

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.