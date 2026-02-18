Thor Equities Completes Long-Term Lease with L.A. Burdick Chocolates at 933 Broadway in Manhattan’s Flatiron District

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing and asset management, today announced the completion of a long-term lease with acclaimed chocolatier, L.A. Burdick Chocolates, at 933 Broadway in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

L.A. Burdick will occupy the ground-floor retail space, bringing its signature artisanal chocolates, pastries, and European-style café experience to one of Manhattan’s most exciting neighborhoods. Situated at the corner of Broadway and East 22nd Street, 933 Broadway features 2,400 square feet on the ground floor and 20’ of frontage offering exceptional visibility steps from Madison Square Park. The addition of L.A. Burdick demonstrates the appeal of Flatiron and demand for best-in-class experiential concepts in the neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to welcome L.A. Burdick to 933 Broadway and the Flatiron District. An iconic brand known for quality craftsmanship, they represent the caliber of tenant we seek for trophy assets,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt. “This lease displays the strength of the neighborhood and further enhances this premier asset.”

Thor’s 933 Broadway exemplifies the firm’s value-add strategy: acquiring a historic asset in a premier urban retail corridor and elevating it through thoughtful repositioning and a series of high-profile leases. Originally built in 1902, the property underwent a comprehensive restoration in 2012 that modernized the building while carefully preserving its architectural character. Co-tenants include Villa & House, Joe & The Juice, and Peter Manning NYC.

Thor’s recent activity includes the refinancing of nearby 139 Fifth Avenue let to Abercrombie & Fitch; as well as a $18,250,000 financing from Centennial Bank for properties in Miami’s Wynwood district. The sites are part of a 2-acre assemblage that is zoned for up to 613,000 square feet of development. Thor also closed on a $71,700,000 loan for Gordon Logistics Center, a 1,039,018-square-foot Class A advanced manufacturing facility in Adairsville, Georgia in late 2025.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

