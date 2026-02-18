Competitor Analysis of Fertilizer Market 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Fertilizer Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The international market for fertilizer was estimated at around US$ 199.82 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.80% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$2 279.52 billion in 2033.







Fertilizers are chemicals that give plants vital nutrients to improve their quality, growth, and output. They provide micronutrients like zinc, iron, and magnesium as well as essential elements like potassium (K), phosphorus (P), and nitrogen (N). Both organic (manure, compost, and biofertilizers) and chemical (synthetic) fertilizers can be used to increase plant productivity and soil fertility.



The growing demand for food worldwide as a result of population increase and shifting dietary habits is driving the fertilizer business. The demand for nutrient-rich fertilizers has increased due to the growing use of high-yield crop types and intensive farming techniques. Precision farming, soil testing, and intelligent fertilizers are examples of technological innovations that maximize nutrient delivery, increasing productivity and decreasing waste.

Another factor driving market expansion in emerging economies is the expansion of cash crop production, such as cotton, sugarcane, and oilseeds. Adoption is further supported by government programs and subsidies that encourage the use of fertilizer in nations like China and India. Furthermore, the move to bio-based and sustainable fertilizers satisfies environmental standards while preserving soil fertility, setting up the market for consistent expansion on a worldwide scale.



Recent Development in Fertilizer Industry

In August 2024, ICL and the AMP Holdings Group signed a five-year, $170 million agreement for ICL to sell specialist water-soluble fertilizers in China. Drip irrigation will be used in the transaction, and high-value crops including apples and strawberries are among those targeted. The deal facilitates ICL's entry into the expanding fertilizer sector in China.

Coromandel International introduced Paramfos Plus, a fertilizer reinforced with magnesium, in June 2024. It contains 16% nitrogen, 20% phosphorus, 13% sulfur, and 0 magnesium. It improves photosynthesis, increases productivity, and works well with a variety of crops, including horticulture plants, legumes, and cereals.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $199.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $279.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





