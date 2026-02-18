2025 Competitor Analysis of Egg Powder Market: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts to 2033

The global egg powder market is anticipated to rise at a substantial rate, reaching around US$ 2.57 billion in 2033 from US$ 1.68 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.84% during 2025-2033. The growth is being fueled by increased demand for ease-of-use and longer-lasting foods, increasing use in bakery, confectionery, and food processing industries, and enhanced consumer use of protein-rich diets.



Egg powder is a powdered version of eggs, and it may be produced from whole eggs, egg whites, or egg yolks. Drying eggs preserves eggs' shelf life and facilitates easy transport and storage, and it can be an alternative way of consuming fresh eggs. The convenience has promoted the use of egg powder in many culinary uses across the globe.

At the global level, egg powder has found extensive application within the bakery and confectionery sectors because it can contribute to texture and stability of products such as cakes, cookies, and pastries. Its stable shelf life and convenience of use also make it a popular option among food companies. Also, egg powder is a useful product in the food industry, adding to foods like pasta, sauces, and salad dressings, where it is used as a binder and flavoring agent.

Furthermore, growing demand for protein diets has fueled the popularity of egg powder among consumers health-conscious, making it a part of protein shakes and dietary supplements. Generally, its usability and nutritional value have cemented its position in world food production.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.68 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$2.57 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

1. Egg Powder Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Market Share Analysis

3. Competitor Analysis
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

Companies Featured

  • Ovo Star Union N.V.
  • Kewpie Egg Corporation
  • Venky's
  • Weyco Group Inc.
  • Ovobel Foods
  • SKM EGG products
  • Michael Foods, Inc.
  • Rembrandt Foods (also Rembrandt Enterprises)
  • Rose Acre Farms, Inc.
  • Sanovo Technology / Sanovo Egg Group
  • Interovo Egg Group B.V.
  • Agroholding Avangard
  • Bouwhuis Enthoven B.V.
  • Wulro B.V.
  • Adriaan Goede B.V.

