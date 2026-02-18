2025 Competitor Analysis of Global Biodiesel Market: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts to 2033

The global biodiesel market is projected to grow significantly, reaching US$ 70.61 billion by 2033 from US$ 44.13 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.05% between 2025-2033. This growth is driven by rising demand for renewable energy, supportive government policies, and increased awareness of carbon emission reduction. Biodiesel, a biodegradable fuel from natural sources like vegetable oils and animal fats, offers environmental benefits by emitting fewer carbons than petrol diesel. Major manufacturers include Archer Daniels Midland, FutureFuel, Renewable Energy Group, Bunge, and Wilmar. Recent advances include Shell's new renewable diesel in Hong Kong and Cargill's waste-to-biodiesel plant in Belgium. Sustainability remains a key focus for companies like China Clean Energy and TotalEnergies.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Global Biodiesel Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodiesel market is expected to witness significant growth, reaching a remarkable US$ 70.61 billion by 2033, up from US$ 44.13 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. This lucrative growth rate is mainly driven by growing demand for renewable energy sources, favorable government policies that promote the consumption of biofuels, and rising public awareness regarding the increasing significance of carbon emission reduction.



Biodiesel is a renewable, biodegradable fuel produced from natural sources such as vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled cooking grease. It is a fuel substitute for conventional fossil fuels that can run in most diesel engines without modification. This environmentally friendly fuel is produced by means of a process called transesterification, where the conversion of fat into fatty acid esters takes place.

The main factor contributing to the popularity of biodiesel is the environmental benefits it offers. Ever-worsening issues such as climate change and deteriorating air quality have made several countries seriously consider seeking cleaner alternatives to reduce green gas emissions. Biodiesel emits considerably fewer carbons compared to petroleum diesel, thus contributing to a clean atmosphere.

Besides the environmental benefits, biodiesel contributes to energy independence through the use of locally available feedstocks, which reduces demand for imported fossil fuels. Incentives, subsidies, and mandates have stimulated the development of biodiesel markets and production plants in many countries.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness of sustainability among consumers and businesses is pushing the shift towards biodiesel. As technology evolves and cost of production drops, the role of biodiesel in global energy can become quite significant in the future.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$44.13 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$70.61 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1. Biodiesel Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Market Share Analysis - Biodiesel Market

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

The above information will be provided for all the following companies:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • FutureFuel
  • Neste Corporation
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
  • Bunge Global SA
  • Wilmar
  • Shell
  • Cargill, Inc.
  • Valero Energy Corporation
  • Ag Processing Inc.
  • Greenergy
  • China Clean Energy, Inc.
  • Louis Dreyfus Company
  • TotalEnergies SE
  • Eni S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l82nsq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Biodiesel Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Biodiesel
                            
                            
                                Greenhouse Gas
                            
                            
                                Greenhouse Gas Emissions
                            
                            
                                Paris Agreement
                            
                            
                                Sustainability
                            
                            
                                Sustainable Energy
                            
                            
                                Transesterification
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading