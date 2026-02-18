France Foodservice Forecast Report 2025: A €177 Billion Market by 2029 with QSR Channel Currently Leading

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France - the Future of Foodservice to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the French foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

In 2024, the French foodservice profit sector generated EUR155.4 billion ($168.1 billion) in revenue. Sector sales posted a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-24, while the number of transactions registered a CAGR of 1.5% over the same period. QSR was the largest channel in France in 2024, accounting for a 40.3% share of total sales, followed by FSR with 31.4%.

Supported by the rising consumer demand for convenience, the QSR channel recorded the highest CAGR at 4.6% during 2019-24. During 2024-29, the foodservice profit sector will register a value CAGR of 2.6%, reaching EUR177 billion ($193 billion) in revenue.

Report Scope

Macro context:



Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.



Profit sector channels:



A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are quick-service restaurant (QSR), full-service restaurant (FSR), coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained below.



Cost sector channels:



A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector.



Profit sector sub-sections - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar:



For each of these key profit sector channels, this report will "deep dive" into the performance of the channel. This will follow a summary of the channel, which will encapsulate everything within the section. The report section will then cover historic and forecast growth/decline; key players within the channel; consumer segment analysis; and a "who", "why", "what", and "where" analysis (including, for some channels, case studies to bring key discussion points to life). It will finish with a look into the key drivers of future performance.



Cost sector:



For the overall cost sector channel, this report will provide an overview of the performance of the channel. The report section will cover historic and forecast growth/decline and will finish with a look into the data and channel share breakdown.



Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2024-29) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape and Consumer Shopping Behavior

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Value and Share by Channel

Value Performance by Channel

Outlet Dynamics by Channel

Transaction Dynamics by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Performance by Channel

Historic & Future Channel Performance Dynamics

Outlet-Type & Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Enablers & Inhibitors of Growth

Metrics: Growth Dynamics

Key Players

Challenger Profile

What?

Where?

What Next?

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Enablers & Inhibitors of Growth

Metrics: Growth Dynamics

Key Players

What?

Where?

What Next?

Coffee & Tea Shop

Enablers & Inhibitors of Growth

Metrics: Growth Dynamics

Key Players

What?

Where?

What Next?

Pub, Club & Bar

Enablers & Inhibitors of Growth

Metrics: Growth Dynamics

Key Players

What?

Where?

What Next?

Cost Sector

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Performance

Cost Operators: Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Education

Growth Dynamics

What Next?

Healthcare

Growth Dynamics

What Next?

Military & Civil Defense

Growth Dynamics

What Next?

Welfare & Services

Growth Dynamics

What Next?

Appendix

Companies Featured

McDonald's

Restaurant Brands International

Yum! Brands

KAP Development

Domino's Pizza

O'Tacos

NAPAQARO

Groupe Bertrand

MTY Food Group

Groupe Le Duff

La Boucherie

Eat SUSHI

Starbucks

Columbus Cafe

French Coffee Shop

Illycaffe

PQ Licensing

Groupe Bertrand

Au Fut et a Mesure

Le Comptoir Du Malt

Barberousse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5xmhx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.