Energetic Exotics Expands Into Entertainment With Launch of City on Ice Featuring Antonio Brown

Luxury Automotive Brand Introduces Live Event Platform at Tampa Headquarters

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energetic Exotics , Tampa’s premier luxury and exotic car rental company, is officially expanding into the entertainment space with the launch of City on Ice , a one-night celebrity music and nightlife experience headlined by Antonio Brown .

Hosted at the Energetic Exotics headquarters in Tampa, City on Ice marks the company’s first large-scale entertainment production, transforming its showroom into a high-energy cultural destination that brings together live music, celebrity appearances, and Tampa tastemakers under one roof.

“City on Ice represents the natural evolution of our brand,” said Jessica Wentworth, co-founder of Energetic Exotics. “We have always created experiences around energy, connection, and aspiration. Expanding into entertainment allows us to bring our community together in a new way while showcasing Tampa’s creative power on a bigger stage.”

Known for delivering high-performance vehicles and white-glove service, Energetic Exotics is now extending its brand beyond luxury automotive experiences and into curated live entertainment that reflects Tampa’s growing cultural influence.

City on Ice features live performances by Antonio Brown, Nino Breeze, and Tom G, with additional surprise guest appearances throughout the evening. The event is hosted by Buckwheat The Host, setting the tone for a night that blends music, celebrity culture, and the elevated luxury atmosphere the company is known for.

Marlon Wentworth, co-founder of Energetic Exotics, added, “From day one, Energetic Exotics has been about more than cars. It is about moments. It is about culture. Launching City on Ice is the first step in building an entertainment platform that reflects the lifestyle and ambition of our clients and our city.”

By expanding into live entertainment, Energetic Exotics positions itself at the intersection of luxury lifestyle, culture, and experiential events, signaling a broader vision for the brand’s future growth in Tampa and beyond.

About Energetic Exotics:

Energetic Exotics is Tampa’s premier exotic and luxury car rental company, offering high-performance vehicles for unforgettable experiences. With a fleet that includes Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, and Rolls-Royces, the company is known for white-glove service and delivering pure automotive exhilaration. Whether it’s for a special occasion, a photo shoot, or just the thrill of driving something extraordinary, Energetic Exotics brings dream cars to life.

Media Contact:

Chloe Smart

cs@omnipublic.global

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6429be50-cc87-488e-9ba1-d343da4c89e4