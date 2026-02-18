Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report December 2025: Trump Administration Sets Deadline for Pharma Companies to Fulfill MFN Commitments/UK-US Tariff Deal and Pricing Reforms Position UK As Global Hub

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, December 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).

It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.



Report Scope



This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more. This report is required reading for:

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Trends

UK-US zero-tariff deal and pricing reforms position UK as global hub for innovative medicines

Trump administration sets deadline for pharma companies to fulfill MFN commitments

Industry Analysis

Contract service agreements

Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q4 2025

Value Chain

Compounding

API chemical

API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

API biologics (protein and peptide)

Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

Clinical dose manufacturing

