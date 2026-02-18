Underground Mining Equipment Industry Report 2025-2030: Sandvik, Epiroc and Caterpillar Dominate with 75% Market Share

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underground Mining Equipment: Populations & Forecasts to 2030 (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed data and forecasts for underground mining trucks and underground loaders/LHDs. The data is based on the analyst's extensive mine-site research and equipment models to generate a complete view of equipment counts globally, with breakdowns by each major region and key mining country, and also by major commodity - including copper and gold.



The total number of underground mining trucks and loaders/LHDs in underground mines at the end of 2025, including both active and those in care and maintenance, was estimated at 23,514 of which 20,085 were at active mines. Of these, there were 13,739 loaders/LHDs, including 11,845 at active mines, and 9,775 were underground mining trucks, including 8,240 at active mines.



With steady growth in output, as more mines ramp up and come on stream, the total number of vehicles at active mines is forecast to rise to 21,820 by 2030, a CAGR of 1.7%. Highest growth in machine counts is expected in North America and Europe, supported by both new purchases from new mines entering production and replacements. These two regions are expected to be followed by Africa and the Middle East and Oceania.



The leading OEMs are Sandvik, Epiroc and Caterpillar, who are collectively estimated to account for 75% of underground mining trucks and 88% of underground loaders/LHDs. As miners seek improved productivity, reduced emissions and lower ventilation costs, the number of electric mining trucks and loaders/LHDs is expected to grow. As of Dec 2025, The analyst had identified 104 electric mining trucks and 306 electric loaders/LHDs operating globally.



Report Scope

Global, with breakdowns of equipment counts by region (Asia Pacific, Australasia, Europe, Former Soviet Union, Middle East & Africa, North America, South & Central America) and major mining countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Peru, Russia, South Africa and the USA.

Data is also split into total populations and those that are active, and market shares are provided for the leading OEMs by type of machine and by region.

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current populations of underground mining trucks and LHDs by country and region, and by key commodity (gold and copper)

Predict counts of each machine through to 2030

Analyse the key OEMs in each segment and region

Evaluate the current scale of electrification of underground mining trucks and LHDs

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2. Global underground mining truck and loader populations by region



3. Underground Mining Trucks



4. Loaders and LHDs



5. Electrification



6. Leading OEMs

Caterpillar

Sandvik

Epiroc

Volvo

Komatsu

