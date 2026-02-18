NASM Launches Peer‑Reviewed Journal to Bridge the Gap Between Fitness Science and Coaching

Gilbert, AZ, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness content and certifications, today announced the launch of the Journal of Fitness, Wellness, and Human Performance™ (JFWHP). This premier international publication is dedicated to bridging the gap between rigorous scientific discovery and real-world application, empowering practitioners to enhance human performance at every level.

Translating Research into Real-World Results

While traditional research journals prioritize pure academic theory, JFWHP is specifically designed to meet the growing demand for evidence-based practice in day-to-day coaching. By focusing on "Actionable Science," the journal aims to translate cutting-edge findings into clear, practical strategies that professionals can use with their clients immediately.

“At NASM, our focus is on creating tools that serve the modern practitioner's daily needs,” said Mike Fantigrassi, NASM Head of Product. “JFWHP is where science meets practice. Our mission is to empower professionals with a trusted source of peer-reviewed research and practical insights that elevate human performance and well-being. By providing this as an integrated benefit, we are ensuring our members have the evidence-based strategies they need to deliver superior results for their clients.”

A Multidisciplinary Approach to Human Performance

Published biannually in partnership with KGL Meridian, the journal features high-quality, peer-reviewed articles, case series, and critically appraised topics. The publication fosters inclusive collaboration across several key disciplines:

Fitness and Sports Performance

Wellness and Health Promotion

Nutrition and Dietetics

Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy

Exclusive Access for the Professional Community

Full access to JFWHP is included exclusively with NASM One™, reinforcing the platform's position as an all-in-one professional development ecosystem. Abstracts and select articles will be made publicly available to help advance knowledge across the global fitness and wellness community.

Call for Contributors

Led by Co-Editors-in-Chief Dr. Scott W. Cheatham and Dr. Guillermo Escalante, JFWHP invites researchers, clinician-scientists, and subject matter experts to submit practitioner-focused research. This platform provides contributors with a unique opportunity to share their findings with a broad audience of motivated fitness and wellness professionals.

For more information about the Journal of Fitness, Wellness, and Human Performance, to view public articles, or to learn about submission guidelines, visit jfwhp.kglmeridian.com

About NASM

NASM® is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

