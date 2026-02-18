JCDecaux measures what you can’t see by rolling out internationally the only holistic tool to assess the full impact of campaigns



Paris, 18 February 2026 – Four years after its successful pilot launch in France, JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, is rolling out an enhanced version of 360 Footprint internationally, the only solution on the market able to measure the environmental, economic and social footprint of campaigns. The launch underlines JCDecaux’s ambition to establish 360 Footprint as an international benchmark and help raise standards for responsible communication.

360 Footprint: a pioneering holistic impact measurement tool

Against a backdrop of calls for greater transparency from brands, public authorities and citizens, almost 60% of European marketing professionals said in 20251 they were already tracking the carbon footprint of their digital marketing campaigns.

Aware of this evolution, JCDecaux decided as early as 2021 to go further by offering advertisers and agencies a unique and comprehensive calculator covering four areas:

Carbon footprint, expressed in CO₂ emissions.

Water footprint, expressed in cubic metres.

Social footprint, measured as the number of local full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs supported.

Economic footprint, measured by the value created in the national economy.

360 Footprint makes it possible to measure both the environmental impact of campaigns and their societal benefits, while also identifying concrete levers for improvement.

From success in France to international rollout

After four years of deployment in France, the initial results confirm the relevance and operational value of 360 Footprint for advertisers. Between 2021 and the end of 2025, 360 Footprint analysed more than 235 campaigns across a wide range of sectors – including luxury, energy, travel and transport and FMCG – for nearly 50 major advertisers such as LVMH, L’Oréal, SNCF Connect, Michelin, the Bel Group and Kering.

As accelerating and globalising environmental and socio-economic challenges are transforming many markets, JCDecaux is now rolling out 360 Footprint internationally: in Brazil, Italy and Germany, with further markets to follow from 2026.

An enhanced version to cover all JCDecaux environments

JCDecaux has launched an enhanced 360 Footprint tool now covering all its advertising environments. This new version helps clients reduce their impact, underlining the role of JCDecaux as a sustainable media, providing concrete solutions such as low-impact inks, certified or recycled paper, optimised formats and adjusted print density.

A key lever of JCDecaux’s 2030 ESG Strategy

JCDecaux has long been a committed partner to cities, regions and brands, improving quality of life through sustainable services such as advertising-funded street furniture. The rollout of 360 Footprint supports the 2030 ESG and Climate Strategies of JCDecaux, targeting major emissions cuts in line with its Net Zero ambition, and builds on strong extra-financial ratings.

A communication campaign to support the launch

To support the international rollout of the new 360 Footprint, JCDecaux chose Publicis Consultants, which built a communication plan around the idea that 360 Footprint “measures what you can’t see” in a JCDecaux campaign: its carbon and water footprint, plus related jobs and economic value. This concept will be brought to life on a transparent street furniture and will be amplified on JCDecaux’s social media through short educational videos to engage the market and industry stakeholders.

Lénaïc Pineau, Chief Sustainability and Quality Officer at JCDecaux, said: “360 Footprint will help us further strengthen our pioneering role in responsible communication. As the only solution that offers a 360° view of campaign impact, 360 Footprint goes beyond measurement: it enables us to open an informed conversation with our clients, our partners and local authorities, so that together we can transform how we design communication and manage its impact.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “360 Footprint embodies JCDecaux’s vision: as a sustainable media, we are making outdoor advertising a driver of transparency and progress for our clients. This international rollout marks a new milestone in our commitment to combining innovation with positive impact, while laying the foundations for an international standard that benefits brands, citizens and local communities.”

1 FreeWheel – European Marketers Survey, 2025

