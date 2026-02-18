Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, February 18, 2026 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN signed a new 10,000 sq.m lease for its AutOnom® warehouse in Augny (57)

ARGAN announced the re-letting of its AutOnom® logistics site located in Augny (57), in the Metz area, to MPM Group, a leading company in professional sound, lighting, video, and stage structure solutions.

Located on the Frescaty plateau in Augny (57), opposite the 185,000 sq.m ARGAN warehouse leased to AMAZON, this latest-generation logistics platform offers approximately 10,000 sq.m of warehouse and office space. The site will serve as MPM Group’s logistics and technical hub, with the objective of storing its equipment there and managing its preparation operations.

An AutOnom® immediately re-let

This AutOnom® building developed by ARGAN has been re-let with no vacancy period, confirming the strong interest from users in this type of solution. Gas has been completely eliminated and replaced by electric heat pumps, while the building produces and consumes its own green energy through a photovoltaic power plant coupled with battery storage systems. In addition, a Building Management System enables the operator to monitor and control energy consumption. All of these features led to a ‘BREEAM Very Good’ certification of the building.

The site also benefits from an extension potential of approximately 8,000 sq.m, for which all administrative permits have already been secured, allowing delivery within 12 months following approval. This expansion capacity will enable MPM Group to support its future growth or, if necessary, accommodate a second user on the site.

ARGAN has a PREMIUM portfolio representing close to 4 million sq.m

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “With this new signing, our portfolio, comprising around one hundred logistics sites representing 4.0 million sq.m, maintains an occupancy rate close to 100%. This performance reflects ARGAN’s teams’ expertise in asset and property management. The AutOnom® warehouse in Augny also illustrates ARGAN’s ability to develop clustered operations: the site benefits from an extension potential of approximately 8,000 sq.m, and ARGAN also controls a project enabling the development of a new warehouse of around 7,000 sq.m within the Frescaty area, in the immediate proximity of the 185,000 sq.m AMAZON warehouse delivered a few years earlier.”

Thomas Iannucci, Managing Director and Partner, MPM Group: “The technical and environmental qualities of this AutOnom®-labelled site fully meet our high ambitions in terms of environmental performance. This modern new facility will enable us to consolidate several existing sites, optimize our logistics organization, and significantly improve working conditions for our employees. It will also serve as a true showcase for MPM Group’s expertise and commitments. We are particularly pleased to be moving into this strategic site, designed to sustainably support our growth.”

This transaction was carried out with the support of the teams from Dumur Immobilier and JLL, who advised both parties in the deal.

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 26: General Assembly 2026

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

