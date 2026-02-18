PULPO WMS Releases 3PL Billing Software to Improve Billing Consistency for Logistics Providers

Wilmington, DELAWARE, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PULPO WMS announced the release of its latest 3PL billing software, designed for logistics providers that want to simplify recurring client invoicing and reduce spreadsheet-heavy month-end workflows.

PULPO WMS Releases 3PL Billing Software for Logistics Providers

In 2024 AP research, 52% of professionals reported spending more than 10 hours per week processing invoices, and 60% reported manual keying into ERP or accounting systems. PULPO said the release addresses this operational reality in 3PL environments, where multiple merchants, service variations, and contract-specific rates can make the 3PL billing process increasingly difficult.

“Many 3PL teams are struggling with fragmented billing logic across multiple warehouses, merchants and teams. Additionally, a transparent and automated billing is key for a successful long-term 3PL <-> merchant relationship. With this upgrade we make sure that there are no discussions regarding the services that were provided and the invoice value.” said Thomas Kircheis, founder of PULPO WMS. “We developed this functionality to help operators automate billing management each month in a structured, repeatable way.”

The new workflow supports inbound, warehousing and outbound billing logic in one single place, includes reusable merchant-specific templates, and enables monthly report exports for invoicing and accounting. The objective is to provide a 100% dependable and traceable model for 3PL billing, with no manual reconciliation and better continuity between warehouse, operations, and finance teams.

With this release, PULPO’s 3PL billing automation includes:

Billing logic based on more than 55 different warehouse activities





Transparent workflow for inbound, warehousing and outbound billable operations





Merchant-specific templates for recurring billing cycles





Monthly report generation for invoicing and accounting workflows





Rather than treating billing as a tedious end-of-month task, PULPO positions this release as part of a broader 3PL warehouse management billing automation strategy, helping commercial processes scale alongside warehouse execution.

About PULPO WMS

PULPO WMS is a cloud-based warehouse management software for eCommerce, regular trading and 3PL operations. In addition to the core receiving, picking, packing, and fulfillment workflows, the system comes with many intelligent features designed to improve operational speed, accuracy, and process control.

Press Inquiries

Eylül Görener

eylul.gorener [at] pulpowms.com

https://www.pulpowms.com/