SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (Nasdaq - MCW)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (“Mister Car Wash” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq - MCW) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the take private sale of the Company to Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (“LGP”), which will purchase all of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock that are not already owned by LGP’s affiliates for $7.00 per share in cash, which implies a total enterprise value of the Company of $3.1 billion. LGP is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 67% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock.

The investigation concerns whether the Mister Car Wash Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $8.60 for the Company’s shares.

If you own shares of Mister Car Wash stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman by email at clients@brodsky-smith.com, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mister-car-wash-inc-nasdaq-mcw/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.