Haffner Energy launches CORE100, an industrial program with over €300 million target sales over three years

Vitry-le-François, February 18, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Haffner Energy today announces the launch of CORE100, a reservation program for 100 standardized C-iC industrial units, representing a target business volume of over €300 million over three years.

This program is expected to enable Haffner Energy to achieve positive EBITDA in the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2026, with a target EBITDA margin of more than 10% as of the following fiscal year. The Company anticipates being able to announce the first reservations shortly, following the interest generated by the unveiling of the C-iC range last month.

CORE100 is an industrial program designed to reduce CAPEX for midsize projects. It also aims to build a significant order book over three years, thereby strengthening multi-year visibility and realigning the Company with the commercial trajectory defined in 2024.

CORE100 is independent of the remainder of the Company's pipeline and does not affect the development of ongoing stategic projects, particularly in the field of large-scale synthetic fuels production.

Removing the economic barrier to mid-size projects

In a context marked by reduced subsidies and an uncertain geopolitical environment, decentralized midsize projects face high CAPEX levels that are too high to ensure competitiveness and bankability . CORE100 was designed to remove this barrier.

The program provides access to various types of equipment which, based on the same technology, can produce either 50 kg/h of hydrogen (400 tonnes per year) or 1,700 kWh of syngas for the production of methanol or methane, or in an alternative configuration, for the production of thermal energy. It is reserved for countries that comply with ISO standards, the metric system, and a 50 Hz electrical frequency (Europe, North Africa).

CORE100 is based on the serial manufacturing of 100 standardized units, enabling:

the complete pooling of research and development;

extensive standardization of equipment;

supplier negotiations based on guaranteed volumes;

a significant reduction in execution risk.

The combined effect of mass production and modularity enables:

an estimated CAPEX reduction of more than 50% compared to a stand-alone unit – this CAPEX reduction is in addition to the economic benefits associated with modularity, as presented in the press release dated January 27, 2026;

an additional reduction of 30% to 40% linked to the elimination of heavy civil engineering, representing an overall CAPEX reduction of 65% compared to individual projects;

a reduction in completion times of four to six months compared to a stand-alone unit.

Significantly reduced production costs

Under realistic economic assumptions1 and without subsidies, the Company's target cost levels2 are as follows:

Renewable hydrogen : approximately €2.34/kg, compared with costs typically exceeding €7/kg for decentralized electrolysis projects;

: approximately €2.34/kg, compared with costs typically exceeding €7/kg for decentralized electrolysis projects; Thermal syngas : lower than the cost of energy produced by a conventional biomass boiler;

: lower than the cost of energy produced by a conventional biomass boiler; Syngas for conversion: competitive for the production of biomethanol or biomethane compared to alternative solutions using large units.

These costs reposition medium-sized projects on an economic basis comparable to projects with ten times the capacity, while offering greater flexibility.

Philippe Haffner, CEO of Haffner Energy, says: "In this program, the principle that 'unity is strength' takes on its full meaning. The economies of scale directly benefit each participant.

Those who commit today immediately benefit from a strategic position in a market where the cost of biofuels and renewable gases is approaching that of fossil fuels. Added to this unprecedented competitiveness are the advantages of security, energy sovereignty, and decarbonization.

When these factors are combined, the proposition becomes irresistible for many stakeholders.

A reservation program limited to 100 units

The reservation period will run from February 18 to July 30, 2026, inclusive.

The goal is to secure 100 reservations with a deposit of €10,000 per reservation, held by an independent notary in Switzerland.

Deposits will only bereleased to Haffner Energy if two conditions are met:

validation of the technology's performance by an independent body;

confirmation of 100 reservations, although this threshold may be lowered by Haffner Energy if deemed sufficient in view of the industrial balance of the program.

If these two cumulative conditions are not met, the deposits will be returned in full to the reservation holders.

Production will be launched according to a structured industrial schedule.

Once the program is confirmed, reservations will be converted into firm orders and then launched into production according to the following schedule:

15 units between September 15, 2026, and September 14, 2027;

30 units between September 15, 2027, and September 14, 2028;

55 units between September 15, 2028, and September 14, 2029.

The earlier customers reserve, the more priority they will have in choosing their slot.

As capacity will be fully utilized over three years, those not participating in the program will have to wait until after 2030 to access this type of unit.

Additional information

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a company specializing in resilient, sustainable biofuel solutions. With 33 years of experience, it has developed expertise in decarbonizing mobility and industry through the production of competitive renewable biofuels. Its innovative and patented biomass thermolysis technology contributes to energy sovereignty through the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to the regeneration of the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO₂ and biochar.

For more information: http://www.haffner-energy.com

1 Diversified residual biomass (moisture content up to 50%) at €21/MWh PCI, electricity at €80/MWh, sale of biogenic CO₂ at €95/MWh

2 LCOE: levelized cost of energy. This is the standard formula used to specify that this is a comprehensive cost, including the cost of primary energy, CAPEX depreciation, and OPEX. The LCOE should be distinguished from the sale price of energy, which takes into account the cost of financing and the return on capital invested by project developers.





