Nanterre, 18 February 2026

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2026

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





January % change 2026/2025 VINCI Autoroutes -1.9% Light vehicles -2.2% Heavy vehicles -0.9%

Traffic at VINCI Autoroutes in January was disrupted at the start of the year by snowfall and farmers’ blockades. Heavy vehicle traffic was also affected by one fewer working day than in January 2025.

Excluding these effects, traffic would have been stable, bearing in mind that January is traditionally not representative of the annual trend.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





January % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports +1.0% Portugal (ANA) +4.1% United Kingdom* -0.9% France -1.9% Serbia +6.5% Hungary +2.9% Mexico (OMA) +6.5% United States of America -15% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +6.6% Costa Rica +9.4% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.6% Brazil +11% Japan (Kansai Airports) -4.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +2.6% Cabo Verde +16%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

In January, passenger traffic remained robust at most of the airports in the network (overall growth of 1% compared to January 2025).

The slight decline in the United Kingdom is mainly due to a reduction in seats offered by some airlines this winter at London Gatwick airport. In Japan, the decrease is the result of reduced traffic with China.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





January % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -1.5% Portugal (ANA) +2.3% United Kingdom* -4.2% France -0.6% Serbia +4.0% Hungary +0.7% Mexico (OMA) +4.9% United States of America -9.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +0.5% Costa Rica +25% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -5.3% Brazil +4.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) -11% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +3.5% Cabo Verde +14%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

