Datadog Announces DASH 2026: the AI and Observability Event of the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. , (NASDAQ: DDOG), the AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that registration is open for DASH , the company’s ninth annual global conference. DASH brings together builders, engineers, security leaders, and technology decision-makers to explore how observability and security are evolving in an era of increasingly complex, AI-driven systems. The event will take place June 9–10, 2026, at the North Javits Center in New York City.

As Datadog’s flagship annual customer conference, DASH has continued to expand alongside the company’s platform and global customer base. DASH is Datadog’s primary platform moment of the year, where the company showcases its technical vision and roadmap direction across observability, security, and AI, alongside practical, customer-led sessions from teams operating at global scale. As AI and LLM-powered workloads move from experimentation to mission-critical deployment, DASH 2026 will focus on how organizations can maintain visibility, reliability, and security across their entire technology stack.

DASH 2026 will feature customer-led sessions from leaders at enterprises and AI native companies in financial services, retail and digital commerce, media, transportation and logistics, and cybersecurity. They will offer first-hand accounts of how organizations use Datadog to improve reliability and performance, strengthen security, and support critical business outcomes. Sessions will highlight how real teams are putting AI into production today, from improving engineering workflows to securing modern cloud and hybrid environments, with hands-on workshops, in-person demos, and deep technical sessions focused on practical application.

“DASH is where customers and the broader industry come together to see how observability, security, and AI come together in real production environments,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “As AI becomes deeply embedded into modern systems, teams need end-to-end visibility they can trust. This year’s sessions focus on how teams are using the Datadog platform to operate confidently at scale, reduce risk, and drive meaningful business outcomes as systems and AI workloads become more complex.”

A key focus of DASH will be Datadog’s approach to AI observability and security, addressing the unique challenges organizations face as they deploy AI- and LLM-powered applications. Sessions will explore how teams can gain visibility into AI systems end to end, across infrastructure, applications, and user impact, while also addressing security, governance, and operational challenges introduced by AI workloads.

Attendees of DASH will find:

Datadog Keynote: Platform announcements and roadmap insights across observability, security, and AI

Platform announcements and roadmap insights across observability, security, and AI Customer-Led Sessions and Case Studies: Real-world examples from teams operating at scale

Real-world examples from teams operating at scale Hands-On Technical Workshops: Practical learning across observability, security, and AI use cases

Practical learning across observability, security, and AI use cases Product Deep Dives: In-depth sessions on Datadog platform capabilities

In-depth sessions on Datadog platform capabilities Datadog Partner Expo: Engagement with partners across the cloud and technology ecosystem



To learn more and to register for DASH, please visit: https://dash.datadoghq.com/. The call for proposals is now open, submit a session topic here: https://dash.datadoghq.com/call-for-proposals/. Follow the latest event announcements on X: @dashdatadog.

