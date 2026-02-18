Builders Bloc Launches to Put the Will of the People Back at the Center of Governance

Dallas, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the announcement of the Builders Bloc, a non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)(4) organization to help Americans reclaim their civic power by advancing citizen-led policies and holding elected officials accountable to the broad will of the people.

250 years since America's founding, the gap between lawmakers' actions and the will of most Americans has become increasingly wide. Despite the fact that 90% of Americans believe that bipartisan legislation is important for issues like healthcare, immigration, and economic policy, up to 79% of recent legislation has been partisan. Americans are frustrated by the resulting lack of common-sense solutions, with 86% saying parties are more focused on fighting each other than solving problems.

To help ensure public policy reflects the broad will of the people, Builders Bloc will focus primarily on advancing citizen-led policy solutions—moving policy proposals developed through cross-partisan consensus into law.

Since 2023, Builders Movement, an independent nonpartisan non-profit 501(c)(3) organization has brought Americans together across party lines through its Citizen Solutions program. These ideologically diverse groups of citizens have developed bipartisan policy solutions addressing gun rights and safety in Tennessee, family well-being in Wisconsin, and healthcare in Texas.

Builders Movement found that while Americans find common ground more readily than partisan political theater suggests, translating that consensus into legislation presents greater challenges. Those lessons reinforced the need for an independent 501(c)(4) organization that can help citizens more effectively advocate for turning consensus-driven solutions into law.

Builders Bloc is a national organization that will initially pilot much of its work in Texas, a state widely viewed as a political bellwether for the nation. Building on learnings from the December 2025 Citizen Solutions session and more than 700 firsthand healthcare stories collected from Texans, Builders Bloc will work hand in hand with Texans to advance bipartisan legislation in the 2027 session.

Says KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky, a Builders Bloc Board Member, “Our goal is to empower Americans to advocate for policies that place the will of the people front and center in the legislative agenda. Starting with our civic innovation lab in Texas, we will test new approaches to help ensure that pragmatic, people-focused solutions cross the finish line.”

Americans can learn more about Builders Bloc at BuildersBloc.org.

Kristin Schneider

press@buildersbloc.org

+1 214-217-5342

