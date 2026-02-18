Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (TIPS) Announces Successful Graduation of DEPIN Token for Depinfer and Completion of Phase I Decentralized Deployment

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) (“TIPS” or the “Company”), a Pennsylvania-based technology company focused on blockchain incubation and decentralized infrastructure initiatives, today announced the successful graduation of the DEPIN token for the Depinfer project from its incubation program. This milestone marks the completion of Depinfer’s first phase of decentralized deployment and its debut on the Solana blockchain via Raydium.

Depinfer is a decentralized GPU compute-sharing platform designed to enable participants to contribute idle GPU resources to a distributed global network. The protocol facilitates AI inference and compute workloads while rewarding contributors with DEPIN tokens. Phase I focused on building a scalable peer-to-peer GPU infrastructure and integrating with Solana’s high-speed ecosystem to ensure efficient transaction settlement and token distribution.

The DEPIN token launched on February 17, 2026 and generated significant early activity during its initial 22 hours of trading. According to publicly available DEX data, the token recorded:

2,229 total transactions

Approximately $192,000 in total trading volume

$95,000 in buy volume across 1,233 buy transactions from 539 unique buyers

$96,000 in sell volume across 996 sell transactions from 517 sellers

562 unique market participants

Liquidity of approximately $5,600

Fully diluted valuation (FDV) and market capitalization of approximately $4,300





Initial pooled reserves included 647,541,061 DEPIN tokens and 33.74 SOL. The smart contract was independently reviewed, with no material issues reported at launch.

The DEPIN/SOL trading pair can be viewed on DEX Screener at:

https://dexscreener.com/solana/8bdudryzbhtf2ckm2wcpm27scljvyzrahpbp6rz4kf1h

Management believes the successful token graduation and initial trading performance demonstrate early market validation for decentralized physical infrastructure network (“DePIN”) models, particularly in the GPU compute segment, where demand for AI inference capacity continues to expand.

Following Phase I completion, Depinfer intends to advance to Phase II development, which will focus on:

Expanding decentralized GPU node participation

Implementing dynamic resource allocation for AI workloads



Strengthening data privacy and security protocols



Establishing strategic relationships with AI developers and compute-intensive enterprises





By leveraging underutilized GPU capacity worldwide, Depinfer seeks to offer cost-efficient alternatives to centralized cloud compute providers while improving access to AI infrastructure for startups, researchers, and enterprise users.

TIPS will continue to support Depinfer through advisory, technical, and strategic resources as the project scales its decentralized network.

