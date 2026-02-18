Alliance for Decision Education Appoints Microsoft Chief Scientific Officer Eric Horvitz to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit leading the movement to integrate decision-making skills into K–12 education, today announced the appointment of Eric Horvitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Microsoft , to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Horvitz is recognized internationally for his pioneering contributions to artificial intelligence, particularly perception, reasoning, and decision-making under uncertainty. As Microsoft’s Chief Scientific Officer, he leads initiatives at the intersection of science, technology, and society, with emphasis on AI, biosciences, and healthcare. His research and leadership have shaped the development of AI systems and their real-world applications in fields spanning healthcare, transportation, ecommerce, operating systems, and aerospace.

“We are honored to welcome Eric Horvitz to our Board of Directors,” said David Samuelson, Executive Director of the Alliance for Decision Education. “His dedication to responsible innovation, command of emerging trends, and long-standing work on principles of decision making under uncertainty–from decision analysis to AI systems–align deeply with our mission. Eric’s insight will help us empower a generation of students to succeed in work and life.”

Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Horvitz is known for championing ethical and responsible approaches to AI technologies. He founded and chairs Microsoft’s Aether Committee on AI, Effects, and Ethics in Engineering and Research and co-founded the Partnership on AI. He has been an influential voice in national and global conversations about technology’s impact on people and society and previously served on the U.S. President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). He established Stanford’s One Hundred Year Study on AI and co-founded the AI Index. Eric is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and American Philosophical Society. He earned his Ph.D. and M.D. from Stanford University.

“Decision-making excellence is central to human flourishing, especially in a world shaped by rapid technological change,” said Dr. Horvitz. “I’m excited to support the Alliance’s efforts to equip young people with strong decision skills—an essential foundation for navigating complexity, uncertainty, and opportunity.”

Dr. Horvitz’s appointment strengthens the movement to bring Decision Education to classrooms nationwide, helping ensure that all students develop the skills and dispositions to think critically, act thoughtfully, and shape bright futures through informed decisions.

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance partners with teachers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and lead the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country.

