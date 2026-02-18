DEADLINE ALERT for CRWV, BBWI, and SDM: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV)

Class Period: March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its service; (2) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave’s reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)

Class Period: June 4, 2024 and November 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s strategy of pursuing “adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as the Company’s strategy of “adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations “to carry quarters” and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Smart Digital Group Limited (NASDAQ: SDM)

Class Period: May 5, 2025 and September 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

