Panda Hub Expands Car Detailing Operations With New Full Service Packages in Orlando

Panda Hub, a mobile car detailing service, has expanded its operations with comprehensive full car detailing packages now available throughout the Orlando metropolitan area. The expansion follows the company's recent recognition as number seven on Deloitte's Companies to Watch list for 2025.

The expanded service offerings include full car detailing, interior detailing, exterior detailing, engine detailing, and specialized add-on services. The company's mobile detailing experts provide services seven days a week, bringing professional-grade equipment and supplies directly to customer locations.

"Our expansion into Orlando represents a significant milestone for Panda Hub as we continue to grow our presence in major metropolitan markets," said Abdullah Sharief, Co-Founder at Panda Hub. "Being recognized by Deloitte validates our business model and commitment to delivering exceptional mobile car detailing services to vehicle owners who value convenience and quality."

The full car detailing service includes deep cleaning of interior surfaces, stain removal, carpet steaming, and conditioning of dashboards and seats. Exterior services encompass foam washing, bug and tar removal, wheel cleaning, and water-based tire shine application. Additional services such as headlight restoration, pet hair removal, and odor treatment are available to address specific vehicle maintenance needs.

Panda Hub Orlando Car Detailing services eliminate common barriers that prevent vehicle owners from maintaining their cars properly. Customers do not need to bring their vehicles to a fixed location, as the mobile service comes directly to homes, offices, or any preferred location. The company's self-contained mobile units carry all necessary water and electricity supplies, meaning customers are not required to provide these utilities during service appointments.

To ensure transparent pricing, Panda Hub provides instant online quotes based on vehicle type and selected services. The company services all vehicle types, from standard sedans and SUVs to classic and exotic cars, with pricing adjusted according to vehicle size and service complexity.

Panda Hub distinguishes itself through its use of professional detailing supplies and a competitive pricing structure. The company's instant online booking system allows customers to schedule appointments at their convenience, with service availability seven days per week.

The expansion of Panda Hub in Orlando comes at a time when demand for mobile car detailing services continues to grow. Vehicle owners increasingly seek convenient alternatives to traditional detailing shops, particularly services that can accommodate busy schedules and eliminate travel time to service locations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpvSOnuVLNI

Panda Hub is a mobile car detailing service operating in multiple cities across North America. The company specializes in bringing professional car detailing services directly to customers, offering full car detailing, interior and exterior detailing, engine detailing, and various add-on services. Founded with the mission of making professional car care accessible and convenient, Panda Hub has earned high customer ratings for its thorough and professional service delivery. The company maintains an educational blog sharing car care tips, detailing techniques, and industry news to help vehicle owners maintain their investments.

