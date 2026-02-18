HappyRobot expands EMEA team, appointing Mia Bjorkenstam as MD for region

San Francisco, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mia Bjorkenstam joins from Palantir Technologies, where she worked with enterprise customers to identify high-impact opportunities and deploy custom software solutions to capture them — first as a Deployment Strategist and most recently as a Commercial Lead within Palantir's Deal Team reporting to OCEO.





The appointment marks the next chapter in HappyRobot’s growing EMEA presence. Founded by Spanish entrepreneurs with deep roots in the region, HappyRobot has built significant momentum with enterprise clients like Naturgy and CMA CGM. With Bjorkenstam based in London, the company is committing to its investment in EMEA — bringing its transformative technology and customer-first approach to a broader market.

At Palantir, Bjorkenstam developed deep experience in translating complex customer problems into deployable software that delivers measurable business value. Her ability to bridge the gap between technical capability and real-world outcomes is central to the role she will play at HappyRobot, where she will lead go-to-market strategy, customer relationships, and regional operations across EMEA.

“The enterprises getting the most from AI aren’t just deploying technology — they’re rethinking how work gets done” said Mia Bjorkenstam, Managing Director, EMEA at HappyRobot. “I’m excited to join a team that genuinely understands that, and to help more EMEA customers find and capture that opportunity.”

“We’re building the infrastructure for enterprises to create their own custom AI workforce — and that requires deep partnership with our customers. It means discovering the areas where we can have the most impact and designing deployments that deliver on it,” added Javier Palafox, COO and Co-Founder of HappyRobot. “We have a strong track record of doing exactly that, and bringing Mia on board is a key step towards operationalizing this approach and continuing to work closely with our partners across EMEA. We’re very excited.“

This appointment reflects HappyRobot’s continued investment in the talent and leadership needed to serve the EMEA market at scale, expanding upon on the strong foundation the company has established in the region.

