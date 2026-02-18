Team Florida Ready to Shine at 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida is proud to announce Team Florida will represent the Sunshine State at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, set for June 20–26, 2026, at the University of Minnesota.

Team Florida will include nearly 170 athletes and Unified partners from communities across Florida, with a total delegation of approximately 230 athletes, coaches, and support staff. Athletes from Miami to Pensacola, Jacksonville to Naples will come together to compete on one national stage, showcasing their determination and talent in 16 different Olympics-style sports.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will bring together more than 3,000 athletes from all 50 states during a week-long celebration of inclusion and excellence.

“Team Florida participants represent the heart of our mission,” said Meghan McLean, Chief Operating Officer of Special Olympics Florida. “These athletes are training with incredible dedication, and they carry with them the support of their families, coaches, and communities. Competing at the USA Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we are committed to ensuring every member of Team Florida has the resources they need to succeed.”

As preparations continue, Floridians are encouraged to support Team Florida on the road to the USA Games. Donations help cover travel, lodging, uniforms, training, and other essential expenses for athletes. At Special Olympics Florida, neither athletes nor their families are required to pay to participate.

Many athletes have trained for years for the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national level. This is their chance to demonstrate the limitless potential and incredible talents of people with intellectual disabilities.

Longtime Special Olympics athlete Maryann Gonzalez will compete on Team Florida’s golf team. A member of the Special Olympics Florida Hall of Fame, Gonzalez said it is a “huge honor” to be heading to Minnesota.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience -- competing, meeting athletes from across the country, just being part of this incredible event,” said Gonzalez, who helped launch the first Special Olympics USA Games in the early 2000s. “We’re going to do our absolute best to proudly represent Florida.”

Special Olympics Florida serves more than 85,000 athletes and is the largest Special Olympics state program in the country. It provides year-round sports, crucial health screenings – about 10,000 each year – and life changing leadership opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities, all at no cost to athletes or their families. To learn more about Team Florida’s journey to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and to make a donation, visit Special Olympics Florida’s 2026 USA Games website.

