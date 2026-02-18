EDENA Launches World’s First ‘Autonomic Financial OS’ to Architect Global Sovereign Wealth; Initial $20B+ Pipeline Slated for Structural Migration

The Evolution of Institutional Finance: EDENA introduces a fully autonomous infrastructure designed to eliminate human error and manual legacy in sovereign asset settlement.

EDENA introduces a fully autonomous infrastructure designed to eliminate human error and manual legacy in sovereign asset settlement. Global Tech Alliance: Anchored by Canton Network, Cantor8, ZKsync, Chainlink, and Athena Dynamics to provide an institutional-grade master rail for regulated digital securities.

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the DAT Summit Hong Kong, EDENA Capital Partners officially launched the ‘Autonomic Financial OS,’ the world’s first AI-driven master rail designed to automate the issuance, verification, and settlement of sovereign and state-linked assets.

The summit convened a powerful assembly of 300 elite participants, uniting global political authority with blockchain’s top-tier leadership. Attendees included H.E. Nico Barito, Special Envoy of the President of Seychelles for ASEAN & Founder of Blue Institute, Dr. Sultan Najamuddin, Speaker of the Senate of Indonesia, Charles Ng, Senior Advisor of Invest Hong Kong, Philip Kaddaj CEO & Co-founder, Cantor8 , Reni Achkar, CMO, Cantor8, Alex Gluchowski, CEO & Co-founder, Matter Labs ( ZKsync ), senior leadership from Chainlink Labs , and Marco Cora, Director of ZKsync Foundation.

A focal point of the event was the keynote delivered by EDENA CEO Wook Lee, titled “The Autonomic Revolution”. Lee detailed the ‘Structural Migration’ of legacy financial systems into a real-time, transparent environment secured by a Global Tech Alliance, marking the end of manual financial infrastructure.

Architecting the Next Era of Capital Markets

The Autonomic Financial OS acts as the intelligence layer for global capital, dismantling traditional manual settlements to ensure over $100B in potential energy infrastructure and strategic national projects are ‘Autonomic-ready.’ By aligning with leading technology partners and sovereign regulators, EDENA is creating a compliant, real-time path for state-linked assets to access global liquidity at scale.

“We are witnessing the final days of manual finance. EDENA is not merely building a platform; we are architecting the sovereign-grade master rail for the next century of global capital,” said Wook Lee, Founder and CEO of EDENA Capital Partners. “With the Autonomic Financial OS, transparency is no longer a policy—it is a mathematical certainty. By unifying the world’s elite technology forces with sovereign visionaries, we are forging a real-time, high-integrity gateway for state-linked assets to flow into global liquidity at an unprecedented scale.”

A Global Tech Alliance for Institutional Integrity

The EDENA master rail is powered by a sophisticated stack of Tier 1 technologies, with EDENA serving as the Master Architect:

Canton Network: Provides the essential privacy and interoperability required for institutional-grade digital securities.

Delivers the bespoke infrastructure required for major institutions, like EDENA, to interact with blockchain seamlessly and with confidence. ZKsync: Provides zero-knowledge–powered confidential settlement infrastructure, allowing sovereign and institutional assets to transact privately while proving compliance, ownership, and solvency without exposing sensitive financial data.

Provides zero-knowledge–powered confidential settlement infrastructure, allowing sovereign and institutional assets to transact privately while proving compliance, ownership, and solvency without exposing sensitive financial data. Chainlink: EDENA is adopting the Chainlink data and interoperability standards, as well as the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) , to provide its master rail, the critical capabilities to operate at an institutional scale. Chainlink Proof of Reserve , CRE, and the Chainlink Cross-Chainlink interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as its exclusive bridging solution, delivers EDENA real-time reserve verifications, institutional workflow orchestration, and highly secure cross-chain connectivity.

Sovereign Pipeline and Regional Impact

EDENA enters the market with an initial $20B+ sovereign pipeline, targeting projects with high institutional integrity. In Indonesia, in partnership with the Ministry of Investment (BKPM), EDENA is advancing a comprehensive portfolio of energy infrastructure, strategic national projects, and sovereign-scale assets essential for the nation’s long-term economic acceleration. Simultaneously, across the Middle East and Africa, the OS is accelerating the migration of sovereign energy assets and critical infrastructure onto the digital rail through strategic joint ventures. In South Korea, the focus remains on high-quality regulated domestic assets and national-scale infrastructure projects, ensuring seamless integration with global capital markets.

LEADERSHIP QUOTES

H.E. Nico Barito, Special Envoy of the President of Seychelles for ASEAN & Founder of Blue Institute:

“Our collaboration with EDENA through the Blue Institute and the BLUE BANK represents a transformative step for Blue Natural Capital. By utilizing the Autonomic Financial OS, we are ensuring that sovereign investments are managed with unparalleled transparency.”

Yuval Rooz , Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Asset

“Bringing $100b of sovereign assets onto Canton is just the beginning of where institutional finance is heading. As sovereign-grade assets move onchain in a compliant manner, with configurable privacy, we are seeing a new level of capital efficiency and global access being unlocked.” said Yuval Rooz , Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Asset . “This isn’t about digitizing assets for the sake of innovation. It’s about upgrading the financial market infrastructure that underpins them. This demonstrates how real-world sovereign markets can operate with the speed of blockchain while preserving the controls and protections institutions require.”

Philip Kaddaj, CEO and Co-Founder, Cantor8

“A capital pool measured in the trillions of dollars is coming onchain and Canton is the place where this is happening.” said Philip Kaddaj, CEO and Co-Founder, Cantor8. “ With flexible privacy, composability and compliance built into its architecture, it is the only chain of choice for governments wanting to enter into this new age. Cantor8 is the gateway - quickly becoming the go-to infrastructure layer through which the world’s biggest institutions can tap into the benefits of Canton with ease. The client tells us what controls and features they need - we make them a reality. This lets institutions and governments leverage blockchain without needing to understand how to build on it”

Alex Gluchowski, CEO & Co-founder, Matter Labs (ZKsync):

"As AI-driven threats begin to outpace the security of traditional financial infrastructure, the world requires an 'incorruptible' foundation that does not rely on human trust. By anchoring EDENA’s Autonomic OS on ZKsync, we are providing the zero-knowledge architecture necessary to protect sovereign-scale wealth. This alliance ensures that T+0 settlement is achieved with absolute privacy and mathematical integrity, creating a resilient rail that is immune to the systemic vulnerabilities of legacy finance."

Ken Soh, Group CIO BH Global Corporation and CEO Athena Dynamics

“Protecting the master rail of sovereign wealth requires a paradigm shift in security. Athena Dynamics is proud to bring our critical infrastructure protection expertise to the EDENA Autonomic OS, ensuring the highest level of behavioral analytics and threat prevention.”

About EDENA Capital Partners

EDENA Capital Partners is the architect of the world’s first Institutional-grade Autonomic Financial OS. Headquartered in Singapore, EDENA operates strategic hubs in Hong Kong (Global Listing & Finance), New York, and Jakarta. The company transforms multi-billion-dollar, illiquid real-world assets into accessible, AI-managed digital securities, creating a seamless master rail for the future of global capital.