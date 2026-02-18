E.F. Hutton and Co. Serves as Exclusive Placement Agent on VCI Global’s $5 Million Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton and Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, announced that it acted as exclusive placement agent in connection with a $5 million registered direct offering completed by VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), a cross-sector platform builder focused on technology, digital infrastructure, and capital markets solutions.

The offering, structured in multiple tranches, is expected to generate aggregate gross proceeds of $5.0 million before placement agent fees and offering expenses. The transaction was facilitated with Esousa Group Holdings, LLC, a New York–based family office.

E.F. Hutton advised on the structuring, positioning, and execution of the registered direct offering, leveraging its distribution capabilities and capital markets expertise to efficiently connect VCI Global with strategic capital.

“This transaction reflects E.F. Hutton’s continued focus on supporting innovative, growth-oriented companies with tailored capital solutions, and we are proud to serve as VCI Global’s exclusive placement agent to facilitate access to capital that supports scalable, long-term value creation,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton and Co.

VCI Global intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the continued development and scaling of its technology and digital infrastructure platforms.

The securities were offered and sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-279521), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 17, 2024, and declared effective on May 28, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a base prospectus and a final prospectus supplement, which has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website.

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in Manhattan, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The Executive Team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

Legal Disclaimer This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

E.F. Hutton and Co.

info@efhutton.com

https://efhutton.com

(212) 970-3700