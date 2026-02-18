Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PAYPAL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) securities between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal’s optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster the Company’s Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of defendant Chriss as CEO; they required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management. PayPal was simply not equipped to execute on defendants’ claimed growth potential.

The Complaint further alleges that on February 3, 2026, PayPal published disappointing fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results. In addition, the Complaint alleges that the release also noted that defendant Chriss had been replaced by “Enrique Lores as President and CEO, effective March 1, 2026.” Further, the Complaint alleges that during the related earnings call, it was noted how the branded checkout was pacing below expectations. Further, the Complaint alleges that on this news, the price of PayPal stock fell from $52.33 per share on February 2, 2026, to $41.70 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of about 20.31% in the span of just a single day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of PAYPAL should contact the Firm prior to the April 20, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .