Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 18, 2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2025)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: February 12 and February 13, 2026

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 1 391 264 18,0761 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 497 592 18,0925 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 48 937 18,0837 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 98 114 18,0833 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 12-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 847 042 18,0295 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 361 522 18,1318 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 199 700 18,0498 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 24 413 18,0683 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Feb-26 FR0014003TT8 31 416 18,0721 AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

