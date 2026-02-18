Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 18, 2026
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2025)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: February 12 and February 13, 2026
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|1 391 264
|18,0761
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|497 592
|18,0925
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|48 937
|18,0837
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|98 114
|18,0833
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|12-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|847 042
|18,0295
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|361 522
|18,1318
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|199 700
|18,0498
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|24 413
|18,0683
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Feb-26
|FR0014003TT8
|31 416
|18,0721
|AQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
