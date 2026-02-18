Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France February 18, 2026

                

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2025)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: February 12 and February 13, 2026

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-26FR0014003TT81 391 26418,0761XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-26FR0014003TT8497 59218,0925DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-26FR0014003TT848 93718,0837TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-26FR0014003TT898 11418,0833AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O6612-Feb-26FR0014003TT8847 04218,0295XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Feb-26FR0014003TT8361 52218,1318XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Feb-26FR0014003TT8199 70018,0498DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Feb-26FR0014003TT824 41318,0683TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Feb-26FR0014003TT831 41618,0721AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

