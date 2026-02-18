Global Bestseller for 11 Years: ROBAM Showcasing Kitchen AI Products at KBIS

Orlando, USA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBIS (Kitchen & Bath Industry Show), the world’s top exhibition for the kitchen and bath industry, kicked off in Orlando. As a world-class leader of premium kitchen appliance, ROBAM debuted its all-new R-Max 3 range hood series and a host of flagship new products, presenting its kitchen AI products centered on the AI-powered range hood to the global market. Having ranked first in global range hood sales for 11 consecutive years, ROBAM not only maintains its product advantages in core categories such as range hoods but also reshapes the cooking experience through AI intelligence, consistently leading the global innovation trend of kitchen appliances.





Redefining Powerful Suction—Now with AI

For ROBAM, range hoods are not only the category with the deepest product accumulation but also a strategic gateway for its global market expansion. Behind ROBAM’s 11 consecutive years of global sales leadership in powerful range hoods is the brand’s years of in-depth product research and user insight. In markets such as North America, Australia, and Asia, ROBAM range hoods have become the top choice for many families upgrading their kitchens, thanks to their powerful suction, stable performance and high-end design.





At the KBIS 2026 booth, the all-new R-Max 3 range hood series epitomizes the continuous evolution of these advantages and quickly became a highlight upon its launch. Targeting the issues of fume diffusion, noise interference and air pollution in North American open kitchens, the R-Max 3 delivers exceptional performance in three core dimensions: fume collection, fume extraction and easy cleaning. Its large smoke collection screen design features an ultra-large fume collection area, preventing fume escape even when multiple burners are used for high-heat stir-frying at the same time; it boasts a maximum air volume of 1400 CFM and a maximum static pressure of 1200 Pa. Meanwhile, it is equipped with a exclusive A++ filter that separates over 98% of heavy oil and grease, and paired with an OPTOOL nano easy-clean glass panel, making cleaning extremely hassle-free. At this year’s KBIS, ROBAM also launched an all-new form of powerful range hood–the under-cabinet powerful range hood. Tailored to the mainstream installation scenarios in the US market, this range hood innovatively integrates powerful range hood products, completely setting a new benchmark for the suction performance of under-cabinet range hoods in North America.





If "powerful" is ROBAM’s core product advantage, the globally unveiled AI-powered range hood is its product answer for the future. In recent years, ROBAM has continuously increased R&D investment in artificial intelligence, perception algorithms and data systems, building a product system centered on the Culinary Master AI Mega Model, and gradually empowering core categories such as range hoods with this model. It is not a simple superposition of functions, but an intelligent system with perception, decision-making and execution capabilities, thus redefining the relationship between range hoods and users–evolving from a passive appliance into an active‘Kitchen Air Steward’, like a cooking companion by your side that observes, thinks and acts quietly at all times.





The operation of this system features distinct anthropomorphic traits: sensors placed across the unit act as acute senses, capturing subtle changes in temperature, flue pressure and even air quality; the Culinary Master AI Mega Model serves as a constantly learning "kitchen brain", making millisecond-level judgments on response strategies; finally, relying on the "power core" formed by the digital variable frequency booster system, instructions are executed quickly and stably. The three work in perfect synergy to form a complete Perception-Thinking-Action closed loop.

Cooking is thus made more effortless. When flue pressure surges suddenly, AI auto-adjust air speed control can automatically detect pressure changes and adjust the air volume in real time to maintain consistent suction at all times; AI gesture control supports contactless operation–a gentle wave of the palm in the sensing area controls the on-off switch and air volume, keeping fingertips free from grease; R-Link range hood and cooktop interconnection enables seamless coordination of automatic activation on ignition and delayed shutdown after flameout. When the cooktop is ignited, the range hood starts up instantly and quietly, and after the flame is turned off, it will run for an extended period thoughtfully to ensure all residual fume is exhausted. No more distracted operation, no more disturbance from noise and fume–the entire cooking process becomes more focused and relaxed as a result.

This also reveals a clear evolution path for kitchen appliances: true intelligence is not about making machines more complex, but about making people more at ease. What ROBAM has achieved through the AI-powered range hood is transforming cutting-edge products into a quiet and reliable presence. It quietly eliminates all the unpleasant aspects of kitchen use, leaving only the pure joy of creative cooking.

Behind its product leadership is ROBAM’s continuous dedication to industry standards. In recent years, ROBAM has actively participated in and led the revision of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) international standards for range hoods, integrating the innovative practices of Chinese enterprises in product performance, safety and other aspects into the global standard system. As one of the world’s three major international standardization organizations, IEC standards are the most recognized and technically stringent international standards worldwide. This not only promotes the standardization and product advancement of range hood products in the global market but also further elevates the influence of "Intelligent Manufacturing from China" on the international stage.

From Hardware Leadership to Global Ecosystems

ROBAM’s globalization drive is evolving from a single product export model to comprehensive empowerment of "product+brand+ecosystem". The 1st global business partner conference held in 2025 marked the entry of its globalization into the 2.0 phase of Ecosystem Co-construction, centered on "platform empowerment and win-win cooperation". Liu Chao, general manager of ROBAM's overseas business division, stated: "We are not just selling products; we hope to build kitchen ecosystems tailored to local needs with partners around the world. By sharing AI products, supply chain capabilities and brand resources, we are working with our partners to make the concept of 'Your AI Cooking Companion' a reality globally." At present, ROBAM has built a strong brand perception in overseas Chinese markets and is gradually expanding to local consumers, establishing a localized ecosystem covering products, experience and services.

To date, ROBAM’s business spans all five continents, entering more than 40 countries and regions and serving over 50 million households. After eight years of deep cultivation in the North American market, ROBAM is emerging with a new identity as "Your AI Cooking Companion", providing global cooking enthusiasts with full-chain solutions covering hardware, software, content and ecosystem, empowering everyone to enjoy the pleasure of creative cooking. In the future kitchen created by ROBAM, cooking is no longer a tedious chore, but a form of emotional connection and life art defined by "Culinary Freedom, Enjoy Creation"–and cooking is set to become a universal language in kitchens across the globe.