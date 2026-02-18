GAMIVO Analyzes Key Gaming Trends for 2026

Sliema, MALTA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMIVO, a popular platform for discounted video games and digital products, is analyzing the trends shaping the gaming landscape in 2026. From the growing influence of AI and evolving monetization strategies to major titles on the horizon, the year is shaping up to be a rollercoaster for gamers.

Gaming is getting more and more expensive

One of the most noticeable trends heading into 2026 is simple but painful: gaming costs more than ever.

In the AAA segment, we are entering a moment where the base price is no longer obvious. Premium editions, early access versions, live-service passes, and post-launch monetisation blur the line between what is essential and what is optional.

Blockbuster releases now act as psychological price anchors for the entire industry. Titles like Grand Theft Auto VI are expected to redefine what consumers consider an “acceptable” price for a major release. When one key title pushes the boundary, the rest of the market often follows. As a result, players are being trained, slowly but steadily, to expect higher upfront costs.

The rising costs of game production are a major contributing factor. The analysts from Strefa Inwestorów, for example, predict that the upcoming Witcher 4 will cost roughly $780 million to produce and market. This amount would place the game among the most expensive video games ever made. By comparison, the costs of Cyberpunk 2077 were approximately half as much.

“This shift leads players to make much more conscious choices. That includes choosing alternative platforms that let them buy games in the form of a key, later activated on the platform of choice. Such cheap game codes can be purchased, for instance, on GAMIVO.

They can expect the big daily discounts, which make shopping these days a much more wallet-friendly experience,” assures Marta Wawrzyniak from GAMIVO.

Hardware costs soar

Software isn’t the only thing getting more expensive. Hardware costs continue to rise, creating an additional barrier to entry for many players.

Next-generation consoles, high-end GPUs, and gaming laptops are increasingly positioned as premium products. Supply chain pressures may have eased compared to earlier years, but manufacturing costs, energy prices, and technological complexity keep pushing prices upward. Moreover, the AI boom massively contributes to the rising costs of gaming hardware.

“The memory shortage is causing significant price hikes for computer components like RAM and SSDs, with increases of up to 60%. As suppliers prioritize high-bandwidth memory for data centers, the production capacity for consumer devices has decreased, causing manufacturers to pass on the rising costs to customers. For PC gamers in particular, staying up to date with hardware is becoming a luxury, especially with many big titles coming up in the near future,” comments Wawrzyniak.

The AI debate is heating up

Artificial intelligence influences the gaming industry in more ways than one.

Developers are already using AI to generate assets, assist with animation, create smarter NPCs, and streamline production. From a business perspective, this promises lower costs and faster development cycles. From a creative and ethical perspective, it raises serious questions. As for now, the industry is deeply divided. Some studios embrace AI as a tool that empowers creativity, while others face backlash for using it at all.

“While concerns about the quality of AI-generated content persist, many players do not seem to mind interacting with AI content. The developers of ARC Raiders and The Finals recently confirmed their use of AI-generated voice lines, a move that has divided the gaming community. While some players view it as a minor detail that doesn't impact the experience, others have expressed significant disappointment over the decision,” notes the GAMIVO specialist.

This discussion will most likely continue to grow and raise more and more questions. As AI technology evolves, it is reaching a level of sophistication where its output is becoming nearly indistinguishable from human-created works.

Nostalgia factor prevails

While technology pushes forward, players increasingly look backward. Nostalgia remains one of the strongest emotional drivers in gaming. Remakes, remasters, retro-inspired indies, and revived franchises continue to dominate charts and conversations.

“Publishers also recognize that nostalgia reduces risk. A known IP with an existing fan base is safer than an entirely new concept. As a result, 2026 will likely bring even more reboots, sequels, and “spiritual successors. Fable, set to release in the autumn of 2026, promises to take players on a nostalgic journey like no other. The beloved action-RPG remains hugely popular, making the upcoming remake a challenge to satisfy both loyal fans and first-time players. We are pretty sure that this title will be a very popular GAMIVO pre-order,” comments Wawrzyniak

A year full of promises

Despite industry-wide uncertainty, 2026 is shaping up to be a monumental year for gaming. All eyes are on GTA 6, which is already the most anticipated title of the decade. With expectations reaching a fever pitch, there's a real chance Rockstar’s next masterpiece won't just lead the pack; it might completely dominate the year.

The gaming industry in 2026 is bigger, bolder, and perhaps more divided than ever. Rising prices test player loyalty, AI challenges traditional creativity, nostalgia reshapes design priorities, and monetisation continues to evolve.

“2026 definitely continues the trends that began in the past year. For players, this means being more conscious consumers. For developers and publishers, it means adapting to a market where expectations are higher,” concludes Wawrzyniak.

