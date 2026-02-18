Inveslo Heralds Next Era in Trading with FSC Mauritius License and MT5 Platform Debut

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveslo proudly announces two transformative milestones that establish a new benchmark in global trading. The company has secured a regulatory Licensed by FSC Mauritius (License No: GB25205645) and launched its next-generation MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform, enhanced with redesigned Client and Introducing Broker (IB) areas.





These achievements represent a major advancement in Inveslo’s mission to deliver institutional-grade trading performance under the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and trust. The FSC Mauritius license strengthens governance, regulatory oversight, and global credibility, ensuring traders and partners can operate with confidence in a fully regulated environment.

Powered by cutting-edge MT5 technology, the platform delivers lightning-fast execution, deep liquidity access, multi-asset trading, and advanced analytics. The upgraded Client Area and IB Area further streamline portfolio management, client tracking, and performance insights, creating a unified, high-performance trading ecosystem.

With these milestones, Inveslo continues to shape the future of regulated, technology-driven trading worldwide.

FSC Mauritius License: Setting a Global Standard for Compliance

The official FSC Mauritius authorization marks a significant step in Inveslo’s global expansion strategy. This regulatory milestone strengthens the company’s governance and compliance infrastructure, providing clients and partners with a secure, transparent, and fully regulated trading environment.

By achieving FSC Mauritius licensing, Inveslo ensures that traders and Introducing Brokers operate within a trusted framework, reflecting the company’s dedication to integrity, transparency, and adherence to international financial regulations. The license positions Inveslo for sustainable growth across international markets and reinforces its standing as a globally trusted broker.

MT5 Trading Platform: Institutional-Grade Technology for All Traders

Central to Inveslo’s offering is its MT5-powered trading platform, delivering professional-grade trading performance across forex, commodities, indices, and other global markets. Designed for speed, reliability, and advanced analytics, the platform enables users to make smarter, faster, and more informed trading decisions.

Enhanced Client & IB Areas: Optimized for Modern Traders and Partners

Complementing the MT5 platform is a fully redesigned Client Area and Introducing Broker Area. While the FSC license and MT5 infrastructure remain central, these upgraded areas deliver a more intuitive and efficient experience:

Client Area: Consolidates account management, deposits, withdrawals, and trading activity into one seamless interface, providing real-time portfolio insights and actionable market data.

IB Area: Offers a comprehensive suite of partnership tools, including client tracking, performance analytics, and engagement capabilities, enabling Introducing Brokers to grow and scale their businesses effectively.

Together, these enhancements integrate seamlessly with MT5, delivering a unified ecosystem combining regulatory assurance, high-performance trading, and advanced client and partner tools.

CEO’s Vision: Experience Meets Innovation

“This year marks a defining moment for Inveslo,” said Dr. Farrukh Adeeb, Chairman & CEO.

“With years of experience in global financial markets, I have seen how technology and regulation must work together to create a truly reliable trading environment. By securing our FSC Mauritius license and introducing the MT5-powered platform alongside upgraded Client and IB Areas, we are combining regulatory excellence with cutting-edge performance.

Our mission is to empower traders and partners worldwide with tools that are fast, transparent, and professional-grade — built not only for today’s markets but also for the evolving future of global trading. These milestones reflect our commitment to innovation, compliance, and delivering an ecosystem where trust and performance go hand in hand.”

The All-New Inveslo Experience Is Live

Traders and partners worldwide are invited to explore the MT5 platform under the assurance of FSC Mauritius regulation. Smarter execution, deeper insights, and trusted growth come together to create a global trading ecosystem designed for modern financial markets.

Smarter decisions. Faster execution. Trusted growth. Welcome to Inveslo 2.0.

About Inveslo

Inveslo is a regulated global trading platform Licensed by FSC Mauritius (License No: GB25205645), delivering advanced financial technology, trading solutions, and comprehensive partnership programs. Committed to innovation, compliance, and client success, Inveslo empowers traders and Introducing Brokers worldwide to achieve their financial ambitions across dynamic global markets.

For more information, visit: www.inveslo.com

PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com



