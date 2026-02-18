Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay and the Canadian Red Cross gather to recognize the culmination of years of development on the Nâtimâchâukimikw – Mobile Health Unit in Chisasibi

Winter exercise brings mobile healthcare closer to remote northern communities

CHISASIBI, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay (CBHSSJB), in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, held a milestone joint exercise session to trial new winterized equipment and strengthen staff skills for the Nâtimâchâukimikw – Mobile Health Unit (MHU) in Chisasibi, where the initiative first originated.

The MHU is made possible in large part thanks to the invaluable contributions of the Cree Nations of Chisasibi and Waswanipi, represented during the activities by Chief Daisy House and the Public Safety team, respectively.

As the CBHSSJB continues to prioritize access to primary care, the MHU serves as a complementary layer of emergency‑care access that enhances organizational preparedness and supports resilient service delivery during urgent situations.

This exercise was significant, as it marked the culmination of the organizations’ multi‑year innovative partnership, rooted in an Indigenous‑led approach and built on a foundation of knowledge exchange, best practices, and community‑driven priorities.

Highlights from this exercise session included:

Hands-on experience: Participants tested new winterized Mobile Health Unit equipment in remote and extreme conditions, building practical skills for future deployments;

Participants tested new winterized Mobile Health Unit equipment in remote and extreme conditions, building practical skills for future deployments; Capacity strengthening: Strengthening the competencies of CBHSSJB Mobile Health Unit and the Canadian Red Cross in winterized infrastructure, equipment, and clinical setup in preparation for real emergency health responses in extreme cold weather conditions;

Strengthening the competencies of CBHSSJB Mobile Health Unit and the Canadian Red Cross in winterized infrastructure, equipment, and clinical setup in preparation for real emergency health responses in extreme cold weather conditions; Cultural integration: The session included a sweat lodge, traditional supper, and other Cree practices, ensuring that this gathering was grounded in Cree values, knowledge, and perspectives – as they have been from the project’s outset.



Key outcomes of the Mobile Health Unit partnership include:

Strengthening readiness and response capacity for and by northern and remote communities while integrating local knowledge and priorities;

Ensuring complementary operating standards and sharing of best practices with Indigenous leadership, as well as community, provincial, and federal partners to enhance emergency and extreme weather preparedness;

Advancing northern health autonomy through modular clinical services, community-grounded healthcare delivery, and logistical readiness.



Designed to provide essential healthcare services to remote communities in Eeyou Istchee during emergencies, including those occurring in extreme weather conditions, the Mobile Health Unit is the first of its kind in Northern Canada and represents a shared commitment to innovation, cultural collaboration, and locally guided healthcare delivery.

QUOTES:

“Today, as we engage in this joint exercise, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering collaboration between the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, the Canadian Red Cross, and our community partners. By working together, we are not only enhancing our capacity to address health challenges, but also ensuring that our unique cultural perspectives are integrated into our healthcare solutions. Together, we will build a healthier future for our people.”

— Chief Daisy House, Cree Nation of Chisasibi

“I’m proud to see the years of hard work on the Nâtimâchâukimikw – Mobile Health Unit reach this important milestone of exercise with our new arctic tents. The partnership of the Canadian Red Cross and the support of the Cree Nation of Chisasibi and the Cree Nation of Waswanipi have enabled us to strengthen our ability to operate autonomously and build the capacity to deploy whenever needed across our territory.”

— Jason Coonishish, Director of Emergency Measures and Disaster Planning, CBHSSJB

“This exercise reflects what’s possible when there is a collaborative approach for emergency preparedness within communities. Working alongside the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, we have supported the development of a Mobile Health Unit that is locally guided, culturally grounded and designed to meet the realities of northern and remote communities, especially in times of crisis.”

— Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross



“The Canadian Red Cross is proud to strengthen emergency health readiness alongside the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay through this joint exercise in Chisasibi. This collaboration allows us to validate winterized equipment and clinical setups in an Indigenous-led, community-guided environment, helping ensure resilient emergency healthcare for remote communities in real life situations across Canada and internationally.”

— Dr. Ayham Alomari, Senior Director, Health in Emergencies, Canadian Red Cross

ABOUT THE CREE BOARD OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES OF JAMES BAY

The CBHSSJB operates a Community Miyupimâtisîun Centre (CMC) in each of the nine communities of Eeyou Istchee. CMCs offer services in general medicine, home care, dentistry, social services and allied health. The CBHSSJB also operates the Regional Hospital in Chisasibi, three group homes for youth at risk, a Regional Public Health Department and program planning unit, Wîchihîtuwin, liaison offices in Chibougamau, Val-d’Or and Montreal, and a recruitment office in Montreal. The Head Office is in Chisasibi.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN RED CROSS

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay:

Marie-Claude Roussin

438-465-8560

marie-claude.roussin@ssss.gouv.qc.ca

Canadian Red Cross:

English Media: 1-877-599-9602 and media@redcross.ca

French and Quebec Media: 1-888-418-9111 and communication@croixrouge.ca