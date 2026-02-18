Ag Resource Management’s Ashley Arrington Speaks at Top Producer Summit, Highlighting Role of Alternative Lending in Supporting Farmers

Nashville, TN, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Resource Management (ARM), a leading provider of crop-secured financing for farmers across the United States, announced that Ashley Arrington, Director, Strategic Partnerships & Marketing, recently participated as a featured panelist on the Alternative Lending panel at the Top Producer Summit, one of agriculture’s premier leadership events.

During the panel discussion, Arrington provided insight into the evolving role of alternative lending and how specialized financing solutions are helping producers navigate a challenging agricultural economy marked by tight margins, working capital erosion, and increased credit scrutiny from traditional lenders.

“Alternative lending exists to ensure producers have access to capital when they need it most,” said Arrington. “Our role is not simply to replace traditional lenders, but to complement the agricultural credit ecosystem by providing flexible solutions and focusing on the future viability of the farming operation.”

Arrington addressed the perception that ARM serves as a “lender of last resort,” explaining that this reputation often reflects ARM’s willingness to support producers when other lenders cannot due to regulatory constraints.

“In many cases, banks are limited by regulatory requirements and auditor oversight,” Arrington said. “We work closely with farmers to evaluate their full financial picture and help rebuild working capital, which is critical to navigating commodity volatility and positioning their operation for long-term success.”

Arrington also emphasized the importance of proactive financial management, noting that balance sheet deterioration and working capital depletion are challenges many producers face nationwide.

“Working capital is the first line of defense,” she said. “When it declines, producers must take action to strengthen their position. Alternative financing can provide the bridge needed to stabilize and move forward.”

The Top Producer Summit brings together leading farmers, lenders, and industry experts to discuss strategies for managing risk and maintaining profitable operations in an evolving agricultural environment.

ARM continues to play an important role in providing crop-secured financing solutions designed to help farmers maintain liquidity, manage volatility, and sustain their operations.