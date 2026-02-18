Linda Barry's Global Journeys: Adventures from Bali to Machu Picchu

Charleston, SC, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond the View by Linda Barry Holmberg invites readers on an extraordinary journey through her diverse travels around the globe. Beginning in 1969, Holmberg recounts her adventures with vivid detail, sharing transformative experiences that challenge her comfort zone. From landing in Nigeria during the Biafran War to crossing the Rwenzori Mountains to meet the Pygmies in Uganda, her stories are rich with emotion and insight. Holmberg's encounters with wildlife, including locking eyes with lions during her African safaris, and her explorations of ancient Mayan sites and Machu Picchu, reveal her deep appreciation for the world around her.



Holmberg's enlightening exploration captures not only breathtaking landscapes but also spiritual and cosmic encounters that shape her perspective. Her respect for different cultures and creatures resonates throughout the narrative, enhanced by personal photographs that invite readers to feel as if they are traveling alongside her. Traveling is not just about the destination; it's about the journey and the connections we make along the way, says Holmberg.



Beyond the View is a celebration of exploration, filled with moments that are comical, frightening, and transformative. Each tale transports readers into the heart of diverse cultures, encouraging a deeper understanding of humanity and the interconnectedness of all life. What unexpected revelations await as Holmberg continues her journey?



Beyond the View is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Linda Barry Holmberg grew up in a small Massachusetts town, nurtured by a family of nature enthusiasts who filled her life with books from around the globe. Her father, an entomologist and naturalist, instilled a deep respect for all creatures, sparking her passion for travel and exploration. After graduating from airline school, she moved to New York to embark on her adventures. Now residing in Maine with her partner, Barry enjoys reading and creating abstract art. Years of journaling led her to write her book, Beyond the View, sharing her experiences and insights with those interested in travel and spiritual encounters.

