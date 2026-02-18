RR Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Richtech Robotics Inc. Securities Class Action Case with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) securities between January 27, 2026 and January 29, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Richtech Robotics securities?

If you purchased Richtech Robotics securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until April 3, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/richtech-robotics/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

