Biorefinery Market to Hit $887.6 Billion by 2030

Boston, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “Biorefinery Products and Applications: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $582 billion in 2025 to $887.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global biorefinery products market, segmented by source, product, application, and region. It includes competitive intelligence by estimating market shares of leading companies based on their product offerings and revenues. The report examines market dynamics, emerging technologies, global developments, and regulatory frameworks that ensure sustainability and compliance. Additionally, it explores the technical and commercial aspects of biorefinery sources and end-use applications, while analyzing macroeconomic forces, ESG factors, and Porter’s Five Forces to offer a holistic view of industry trends and challenges.

The factors driving the market include:

Agricultural Sector Fueling Biorefinery Feedstock Resources: The agricultural industry provides essential biomass for biorefineries, including crops like corn, sugarcane, and oilseeds, as well as crop residues. This ensures a steady supply of raw materials, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and creates additional income opportunities for farmers.

Demand for Non-Energetic Bioproducts: There is rising demand for bio-based products such as bioplastics, chemicals, and cosmetics. These products support sustainability goals and cater to industries like packaging and personal care, offering higher value compared to biofuels.

Use of Agro-Biomass and Non-Food Feedstocks: Biorefineries increasingly use non-food biomass like crop residues, forestry waste, and energy crops to avoid competing with food supply. This approach promotes a circular economy and addresses food security concerns.

Request a sample copy of the global market for biorefinery products and applications report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $542.9 billion Market size forecast $887.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Source, Product, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Finland, China, India, Japan, South America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market drivers Agricultural sector fueling biorefinery feedstock resources.

Demand for non-energetic bioproducts.

Use of agro-biomass and non-food feedstocks.

Innovations

In enzyme-based carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, enzymes are used to capture CO 2 from the atmosphere. In 2021, Novonesis (formerly Novozymes) partnered with Saipem, an Italian oil and gas company, to accelerate the development of enzymatic carbon capture solutions.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the MEA region are focusing on healthcare and biotechnology investments, with biofuel production capabilities in South Africa, which is a leading corn producer in the region.

The U.S. and Brazil constitute the world's largest ethanol production markets. The U.S. constitutes 46.9% of world ethanol production, followed by Brazil, with 24.9%.

The increasing focus of the U.S., the largest ethanol producer, toward biodiesel and renewable diesel represents the growing demand and investment in second and third-generation biofuels.

Emerging startups

Terragia

Radial Biomaterials

InnovaFeed

AI Impact on Biorefinery Product Markets

AI adoption in biorefineries and its end-use applications is growing significantly. Companies primarily utilize AI-driven tools for the R&D of new feedstocks and conversion technologies. Additionally, in biorefineries, AI-driven sensors, IoT, and machine learning can enable automated control of variables such as pressure, temperature, humidity and chemical composition. Although AI is expected to transform the biorefinery products and applications industry, the current utilization and investment are low compared with other low-carbon technologies.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The market for the biorefinery products and applications market is expected to reach $887.6 million by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Agricultural expansion fueling biorefinery feedstock resources.

Growing demand for non-energetic bioproducts.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include:

Competition from fossil fuels.

Capital and production costs in the biofuel industry.

Cost-competitiveness of coal and natural gas.

Short-term impacts of crude oil price fluctuations.

Key opportunities include:

Utilization of agro-biomass and non-food feedstocks.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by application, source, products, and region.

Which application segment will be dominant through 2030?

The biofuels segment will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030. Bioethanol has a long history of blending with gasoline and leads to significant reductions in GHG emissions in the transportation sector. Additionally, it provides economic sustainability driven by government regulations and policy support.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America is the leading region in terms of demand in the global biorefinery products and applications market. The U.S. is the largest producer of ethanol, and significant investment and regulatory support, such as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are strengthening the region's production and consumption of bio-based products.

Market leaders include:

ADM

BASF

BORREGAARD AS

BP P.L.C.

CARGILL INC.

CHEVRON

CLARIANT

NESTE

NOVOZYMES A/S (PART OF NOVONESIS GROUP)

PETROBRAS

POET LLC

SHELL PLC

UPM

VALERO

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Related reports

Biofuels: Global Markets: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global biofuels market, segmented by fuel type, end-use industry and region, with market size presented in both value and volume terms. It offers insights into competitive dynamics, including market shares of leading companies, emerging technologies, and global developments. Key trends, technological advances, economic drivers, and regulatory frameworks are discussed alongside ESG considerations to highlight sustainability efforts.

Renewable Energy: Technologies and Global Markets: The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market for renewable energy technologies, focusing on power generation through renewable sources such as hydroelectric, wind, solar, geothermal, ocean energy and bioenergy. It examines the market dynamics, technological advances, competitive landscape, and economic trends, with market size provided in both value and gigawatts. The study segments the market by technology, application, and region, including detailed country-level insights across five regions. Additionally, it profiles 15 key vendors and provides essential data on related applications like heating and lighting, while emphasizing installed capacity and regional variations.

Purchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.