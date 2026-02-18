Aeroflow Health President Named to The Healthcare Technology Report's Top Women Leaders In Healthcare Technology List of 2025

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced its President Lauren Bennett was named to the list of Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report. Each year, the trade publication recognizes the women providing the most innovative healthcare technology companies with steady leadership as they navigate an ever-changing market.

Bennett’s inclusion on this list is a testament to her success in strengthening Aeroflow Health’s operations and technology infrastructure to support sustainable growth and a better patient experience. This latest honor also follows Aeroflow Health’s CEO Casey Hite being named to The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top Healthcare CEOs of 2025.

“At Aeroflow, Lauren’s people-first leadership has been integral to developing strong internal leaders while fostering a culture rooted in accountability, innovation, and service,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “As we celebrate 25 years of growth and innovation, this recognition reflects our continued commitment to improving access to care through technology and operational excellence.”

Bennett holds more than a decade of strategic leadership experience in healthcare technology with a proven track record of navigating complex operational challenges and delivering solutions that streamline processes and support high-quality care. Her prior work as Aeroflow Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Aeroflow Sleep, and Director of Sales Operations for Aeroflow Breastpumps enabled the company to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the overall healthcare experience for patients, providers, and health plans.

“I’m proud to continue Aeroflow’s recognition within the healthcare technology industry as a Top Women Leader in Healthcare Technology for 2025. This distinction is a direct result of working with a team that is deeply committed to improving the access and delivery of critical medical care,” said Lauren Bennett, President of Aeroflow Health. “I look forward to maintaining the legacy of Aeroflow’s strong culture and high efficiency as we continue to expand our footprint in 2026, and ultimately break down further barriers to health care access.”



The company's technology platform currently processes millions of transactions annually through its four specialized divisions: Aeroflow Breastpumps, Aeroflow Diabetes, Aeroflow Sleep, and Aeroflow Urology. Each transaction represents a family receiving support when they need it, a patient maintaining therapy adherence through seamless digital tools, or someone managing a chronic condition with one less barrier to care.

This recognition marks Bennett’s second appearance on The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology list, following her inclusion in 2024. She was named to the publication’s 2025 list and is again featured among other distinguished women leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare. The full list of leaders who made the list can be viewed here .

