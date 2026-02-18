Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Their Losses from TCPC

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) securities between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026. BlackRock TCP is a business development company that raises funds from investors and then uses those funds to make loans to small and midsize businesses as an alternative to bank financing.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (2) the Company’s efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (3) as a result, the Company’s unrealized losses were understated; (4) as a result, the Company’s NAV was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 23, 2026, after market hours, BlackRock TCP disclosed certain fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, including that the Company’s NAV per share as of December 31, 2025 was, in fact in the range of $7.05 to $7.09, 19% less than reported the prior quarter and 23.4% less than reported the prior year. On this news, BlackRock TCP’s stock price fell $0.76, or 12.97%, to close at $5.10 per share on January 26, 2026.

Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 6, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

