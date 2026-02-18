Dalfen Industrial Accelerates Midwest Expansion with Strategic Chicago Acquisition

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial today announced the acquisition of a multi-tenant industrial property at 1341–1371 Howard Street in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, further strengthening the firm’s rapidly expanding Midwest platform and deepening its presence in Chicago’s premier O’Hare submarket.

Built in 1990 and strategically located in one of the nation’s most competitive infill logistics corridors, the property offers immediate access to I-90, I-290, I-294, and O’Hare International Airport. The asset is currently 75% leased and includes a move-in-ready vacancy, presenting near-term value creation opportunities. Each suite features both dock-high and drive-in loading, providing flexible functionality for today’s distribution and light industrial users. The surrounding corridor is home to major global operators including Amazon and FedEx, reinforcing the strength of the location.

“This acquisition reflects our continued conviction in the strength and resiliency of the O’Hare submarket,” said Mike Cohen, Head of Acquisitions. “The property’s functional design, strong tenant roster, and strategic location make it an excellent addition to our growing Chicago portfolio. We believe there is meaningful upside through lease-up of the remaining vacancy and continued rental growth in this supply-constrained infill market.”

Christine Choi Moore, Market Officer, added, “This transaction underscores Dalfen Industrial’s commitment to acquiring well located, small and mid-bay industrial assets in premier infill markets like Chicago’s O’Hare submarket. We intend to build further scale by targeting similar high-quality opportunities and expanding Dalfen’s presence throughout the Midwest.”

With this transaction, Dalfen Industrial now owns and operates seventeen buildings across the Midwest. The company continues to actively pursue acquisitions throughout Chicago and other core Midwest logistics markets as it aims to double its footprint in the region over the next twelve months.

