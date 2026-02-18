NFM Family of Lenders CEO Bob Tyson Named “One of the Most Influential Executives in 2025” by Mortgage Executive Magazine

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Bob Tyson has been named “One of the Most Influential Executives in 2025” by Mortgage Executive Magazine. This recognition highlights Tyson’s leadership, industry impact, and ongoing commitment to serving homebuyers and supporting mortgage professionals nationwide.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine as one of the most influential executives in 2025,” said Bob Tyson, CEO of the NFM Family of Lenders. “This distinction reflects the dedication and talent of the entire NFM Family. I am proud to lead an organization defined by strong values, a commitment to excellence, and a team-first culture that shows up in every interaction with our clients and with each other.”

Under Tyson’s leadership, the NFM Family of Lenders has continued to strengthen its position as one of the top lenders in the country. The people behind the mission drive the organization’s consistent recognition: team members who bring pride, commitment, and a positive spirit to every relationship and every transaction.

The NFM Family of Lenders congratulates Bob on this well-deserved distinction and extends sincere appreciation to every team member whose professionalism and heart make NFM more than a workplace. Together, we continue building a community we can all be proud of, delivering meaningful results for clients, partners, and each other.

