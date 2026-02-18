Huanqiu: Follow "Nostalgia in the weather: Ganzhou Chapter" into Ganzhou to Witness the Millennium-long Harmony Between Hakka Culture and Climate

Beijing, China, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nostalgia serves as an emotional bond that connects time and space, while climate leaves its indelible imprint on the cultures it helps shape. The documentary " Nostalgia in the weather: Ganzhou Chapter " has officially premiered, inviting global audiences to explore the captivating interplay between natural rhythms and human civilization in Ganzhou, widely known as the "Cradle of the Hakka."



Located in southern Jiangxi Province, Ganzhou is home to the world's largest Hakka community. Some 1,700 years ago, Hakka ancestors migrated south from the Central Plains and settled in this subtropical humid region, developing the wisdom to coexist with wind and rain. The Fushougou drainage system, constructed during the Northern Song Dynasty , still protects the ancient city from seasonal floods today. The Taiping Bridge in Longnan has withstood catastrophic flooding, bearing witness to the Hakka people's evolving relationship with nature—from passive adaptation to proactive resilience.







Climate has not only shaped survival strategies but also nurtured cultural traditions. From brewing rice wine at the Winter Solstice to making Huangyuan rice cakes during the Spring Festival and harvesting winter bamboo shoots after Frost Descent, the Hakka people have woven solar terms into their daily lives across generations. Ganzhou navel oranges exemplify how modern meteorological technology empowers traditional industries—through comprehensive monitoring from orchard to fruit, drone patrols, and smart early warnings, ensuring that this "flavor of home" reaches the world.

From "Hakka" to "humankind," from a specific locality to a shared future, " Nostalgia in the weather " not only tells the story of Ganzhou but also reflects, from a humanistic perspective, on a universal challenge: how to live in harmony with nature and safeguard our common home in an era of intensifying climate change.



This Spring Festival, audiences around the world are invited to join the journey to Ganzhou and experience, beneath the warm light of Hakka enclosed houses, the enduring nostalgia that flows through climate and permeates daily life.

