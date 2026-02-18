DCS Expands Capability with New Facility in Westford, Mass

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has announced the opening of its new, purpose-built Engineering and Product Development Facility in Westford, Massachusetts. This 61,000+ square foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to accelerate the engineering, development, prototyping, and manufacturing of enabling technologies supporting U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) customers in accordance with Department of War modernization and transformation priorities. Capabilities include ground vehicle systems development and integration (manned/unmanned, wheeled and tracked ground combat vehicles); custom digital electronics component, assembly, and cable production; functionalized electro-textile network manufacturing, integrated simulation and digital engineering; field logistics support; and full-scale environmental testing and system validation.

"This new facility is a force multiplier for our teams and a testament to our commitment to the Warfighter," said Jim Belcher, Vice President of DCS’s Ground Vehicle Systems Division. "From this versatile capability center, we will drive innovation for advanced technology systems, enhancing readiness and operational effectiveness aligned with U.S. modernization priorities."

The launch of the Westford facility marks a significant step forward in DCS's ability to quickly respond and provide end-to-end solutions, fulfilling the technological needs necessary to maintain a decisive advantage for the U.S. military. The innovative facility combines specialized laboratories, manufacturing capabilities, and dynamic office and conference spaces. The new office also includes high-bay floor space, a machining work area, and dedicated prototyping space.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector.

